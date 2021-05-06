Earth Changes
Lost Pacific grey whale spotted in French Mediterranean
Thu, 06 May 2021 09:43 UTC
The whale calf had already been seen off Morocco in early March and more recently Italy, from Naples, Rome and Genoa.
It has strayed into the Mediterranean Sea, from which it is trying to return to its natural habitat in the North Pacific.
"A specimen had already been observed in 2010 in the Mediterranean, on two occasions, but in Israel and Spain, this is a first for our French coast," said Adrien Gannier, veterinarian and member of the National Network of Marine Mammal Strandings, who himself observed the young whale on Friday off Bormes-les-Mimosas in southern France.
The presence of this species in such waters is quite unusual as its population lives for the most part between Baja California in winter and Alaska in summer.
"It is possible that this whale, born in California, got lost in the Beaufort Sea during its first feeding season and that instead of going back down to the Pacific, it took the Atlantic before finding itself trapped in the Mediterranean," explains Gannier, who is also a member of the Groupe de recherches sur les Cétacés (Grec), an association based in Antibes.
Evacuated from the port of Bormes-les-Mimosas
First seen in Antibes and then in Mandelieu-La Napoule on Thursday, in the Alpes-Maritimes department, it was then seen in the port of Bormes-les-Mimosas on Friday, from where the port authorities managed to get it back out to sea.
"We then accompanied it on its journey westwards and left it one nautical mile from Cap Bénat," said Gannier, who hopes that the whale calf will continue its journey towards the Gulf of Lion and then the Spanish coast before leaving the Mediterranean at Gibraltar and then heading up the Atlantic.
"It seems to be in fairly good health but thinned out because its feeding habits are not suitable for the Mediterranean."
This animal feeds on invertebrates in muddy sand, which is rare in the region.
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
- Immigrant who lived off welfare dies in England
Distribution, paper supply, and news services had fallen into the hands of powerful groups able and willing to crush out any...inimical schools of public suggestion. They set about stereotyping the public mind.
