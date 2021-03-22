© Emma Ryan

Creature 'slightly underweight' but otherwise doing fineA walrus has been spotted in Wales after being seen in Ireland.Officials have warned anyone who spots it in their area to respect the "sensitive species"."The tired, young Walrus last spotted on Valentia Island, County Kerry, last Sunday has been spotted in Wales!" Sea Rescue Ireland said."The walrus has since gone back out to sea and is undoubtedly tired after another long journey, so if you spot it in your area, please remember that this is a sensitive species and to avoid disturbance."Cleopatra Browne of Welsh Marine Life Rescue told the BBC she was called to the scene where the walrus was "chilling"."It was about the size of a cow," said Ms Browne, of St Davids, Pembrokeshire. "It was a whopper. I've seen them on telly and the news but it was huge."She added it looked "underweight" probably because it had "just swam miles across the ocean."The walrus is thought to be young because its tusks are "about 3in long", according to Ms Browne, who said the animal may have fallen "asleep on an iceberg and ended up drifting across and woke up in Ireland".RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West, who checked the animal, told reporters on Sunday the creature was resting and did not display any signs of sickness or injury.