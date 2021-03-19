© Reuters / Sergio Perez



Spanish health authorities say they are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman who died on Tuesday after receiving her first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as two other cases of blood-clotting among recipients.The government suspended Spain's rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Monday for two weeks while its regulators and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigate a fatality in each of Denmark and Austria, as well as reports of blood-clotting in a small number of people who had received the jab.When its use was suspended in Spain, the jab had only been given to people aged between 18 and 55. So far, Spanish health authorities have administered almost 5.7 million doses combined of the AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.