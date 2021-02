© Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images



"The Jews and Arabs of the Land of Israel ultimately cannot coexist. There is only one path for us to take: the immediate transfer of Arabs from Eretz Yisrael, the Land of Israel."

s considered something of a prophet by the Israeli right-wing. He openly advocated expelling all Palestinians from historic Palestine between the river and the sea - what he called "the Land of Israel". He wrote in his 1981 manifesto Although liberal Israeli elites still view Kahane as a fanatic extremist,The latest sign of that came last week, asbetween two far-right parties in next month's general election,Former Transport Ministerunited with fanatical Kahanist settler and lawyer Itamarof the "Jewish Power" party. In return,Netanyahu wanted to avoid the right-wing vote being split too much, which would have damaged his chances of forming a ruling coalition. Smotrich recently called for Israel toin revenge for the International Criminal Court's ruling that it can investigate Israel for war crimes.he said, quoting an infamous phrase attributed to Israel's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion (who, incidentally, was supposedly on the "left").is such an extreme Kahanist that he openly displays a picture of Israeli terrorist Baruch Goldstein in his home. Goldstein was a member of Kahane's Jewish Defense League (JDL) from New York, andIn 2019, he said (the former settlement bloc Israel evacuated in 2005).Liberal Israeli daily Haaretz responded to the news of Netanyahu's embrace of these radicals with an editorial dubbing the prime minister(that being the location of the official prime ministerial residence). One of the newspaper's columnists wrote It is, of course, true that the Kahanists are Jewish supremacists and that Netanyahu is a racist, but these editorials miss the wider point. As the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem put it recently, the state of Israeli itself enforces a Jewish supremacist regime on the Palestinians as a whole - regardless of the government of the day.When the supposedly left-wing Israeli Labor Party ruled the state for decades, it was no less a violent, racist state. In fact,were carried out by the(under one name or another)in which some 800,000 Palestinians were expelled by Zionist militias,The only real disagreement that the Israeli Labor Party and the liberal Zionists at Haaretz have with the Kahanes and the Ben-Gvirs is that they are a more crude and frank expression of Zionism. Both end up carrying out the same, or very similar, policies. The Kahanists and the Likud party are just more open about it.US liberals despised Trump, not for his racist imperialism and war crimes - they almost always agreed with him on foreign policy, except when they thought he wasn't bombing enough countries or wasn't carrying out coups in Latin American effectively enough - but for his crudeness and poor management of the empire.Similarly, Kahane himself, when he arrived in Israel from New York, was despised by the liberal Zionist establishment, not so much for his policies, as for the open fashion with which he expressed his racism. He was shunned even after being elected to the Knesset in 1984.The Religious Zionism list is currently polling high enough to enter the Knesset, with around four seats. Kahanism has truly gone mainstream in Israel.