snow
After a period of unseasonably warm weather across the country, the cold front "Medea" brought frigid temperatures and snowfall to northern Greece on Saturday.

Currently, snowfall and ice-cold temperatures have been recorded across Northern Greece, particularly in Florina, Kozani, Kastoria, Kavala, Katerini, and Thessaloniki.

The cold front will continue through the weekend, with more snowfall and frigid weather expected in Athens and the rest of the country on Monday.

Along with low temperatures and snowfall, meteorologists also predict that Medea will bring about strong thunderstorms around Greece late Saturday through Sunday.




Snow in Greece after warm weather

The cold weather comes after a period of warm, spring-like days in Greece, a weather phenomenon called "Halcyon Days."

The Halcyon Days occur from December 15 to February 15 each year, and most often between January 16-31. During this time, the days are typically sunny, with clear skies and no wind, with high temperatures not typical for the season.

During this period, in the midst of winter, temperatures that climb up to over 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) are typical during a week.