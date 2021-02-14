Records fall,___________Fifteen weather stations across the UK recorded their lowest temperatures ever for February overnight on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.The forecaster's station in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, recorded a temperature of minus 23C, the lowest in the UK since 1995.And the "extreme freeze" also saw the mercury plummet in areas in the Scottish Highlands, such as Kinbrace and Strathallan, to minus 21.3C and minus 18.2C respectively.The lowest temperature recorded in England and Wales was at Ravensworth, in north Yorkshire, which dropped to minus 13.1C.Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said that some of the records had been broken by "quite some way".The previous lowest temperature recorded at Strathallan was minus 13.8C - a difference of 4.4 degrees.Elsewhere, Chillingham Barns in Northumberland dropped to minus 12C and Shap in Cumbria recorded a low of minus 11.6C.The joint record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in the UK is held by Braemar and Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, which have recorded minus 27.2C on three separate occasions.