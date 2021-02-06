The human genome is much more complex than anyone imagined. In fact, the level of complexity argues directly against any sort of evolutionary origin for the code that makes us.TIMESTAMPS
00:15 Defining a few genome terms
01:53 What scientists thought the genome did
04:00 The 1st dimension of the genome
05:28 The Kinesin Motor
07:07 A 4-dimensional network of codes
09:18 Folded different ways, read different ways
10:36 The genome is fully-functional — no junk
13:26 The 4th dimension is change over time
15:49 Masterfully designed layers of complexity
17:09 Where you can learn more
18:35 Wrap-up