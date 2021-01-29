The deputy mayor of a department in southern France has been found dead in her yard, next to two of her dogs, who appeared to have bitten her, according to reports.Her family has resided in the village for several generations, according to La Depeche.The public prosecutor in Albi, the capital of Tarn, is investigating the incident and an autopsy has been ordered."She was fatally injured by dog ​​bites," deputy prosecutor Frédéric Cousin told AFP. "Her clothes were torn too."Bernard Ferret, the mayor of Sénouillac, was in shock at his colleague's death."It is incomprehensible and unfair. Nobody deserves that especially her," he told La Depeche on Wednesday, before saying that Vincente "was very active" despite her handicap.Investigators still need to determine whether Vincente died before she was bitten by her dogs. Albi prosecutors said that there is currently no evidence that human activity is the cause of the death."The city council has regret and sadness to announce the death of Sandra VICENTE, deputy mayor. The elected officials and all staff are partnered with his family's pain," read a statement posted on the municipality of Senoillac's Facebook page. The post showed the flags of the town hall were at half-mast in tribute to Vicente.The two dogs were taken to a veterinarian to avoid endangering other people.In the U.S., approximately 4.5 million dog bites occur each year, and 800,000 of those bites result in medical care, according to a study from the Center For Disease Control.Meanwhile, in Aberdeen in Scotland on January 19, a pet Staffordshire bull terrier came to the rescue of a woman whose front teeth were knocked out by her "serial abuser" boyfriend, biting him so hard that he had to get stitches and spend two days in hospital.According to PetComments.com, the dog breed with the strongest bite is the Kangal, which can deliver a blow of 743 pounds per square inch (PSI). American Bandogge has the second strongest bite, with a force of 730 BSI. Rottweilers have a bite of 328 PSI.