The Siberian region of Yakutia has experienced its longest cold spell in fourteen years.Temperatures dipped below 40℃ over a month ago, an abnormally long period even for this northern region.And there is no respite on the horizon.The mercury is set to plunge to -50℃ and school children have been released from classes until it warms up again.According to forecasts, the cold temperatures are expected to last until the end of January and may even drop as low as -60℃.