In the dark hours of Sunday, the BigTech-government alliance showed its hand in its massive purge of— which is what social media became in a nation of strip-malls, parking lots, and nonstop propaganda — shutting down all voices countering the constructed narrative-du-jour: that the Democratic Party stands for defending Americans' liberty against a rogue president. There have been many "shots" fired so far to kick off a civil war, but that action was an artillery blast.. And so, of course, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched a last-minute impeachment on grounds of the president inciting "insurrection." By a strange coincidence, reports on as-yet-still-live web channels say that the president has actually invoked the Insurrection Act against seditionists in our government, including, perhaps, Ms. Pelosi. If it is true — and I can't confirm it — then the nation has blundered into an epic political battle.Some facts may suggest the truth of the situation: The Washington DC air-space was shut down for hours on Sunday afternoon, and 6000 national guard troops have been moved into the District of Columbia as well as other cities controlled by Democrats with Antifa/BLM mobs at their disposal. What does that signify? The news media couldn't be troubled to find out. Mr. Trump is reported to be in "a safe location." As of last week, that was Dyess Air Force Base outside Abiline, Texas. Maybe he is somewhere else now. The New York Times, WashPo and CNN would like you to think that Mr. Trump has been pounded down a rat-hole. That's one possibility. Another possibility is that the Democratic Party is unnerved and desperate about what's liable to come down on them in the days ahead, which resembles a colossal hammer in the sky.Mr. Trump is still president, and you've probably noticed he has been president for four years to date, which ought to suggest that he holds a great deal of accumulated information about the seditionists who have been playing games with him through all those years. So, two questions might be:Or, to state it a little differently, it is impossible that the president does not have barge-loads of information about the people who strove mightily to take him down for four years. At least two pillars of the Intel Community — the CIA and the FBI — have been actively and visibly working to undermine and gaslight him, but you can be sure that the president knows where the gas has been coming from, and these agencies are not the only sources of dark information in this world. Also consider thatBy its work this weekend, starring Jack Dorsey (Twitter), Zuck (Facebook), Tim Cook (Apple), and Jeff Bezos (Amazon and The WashPo), you know exactly what you would be getting with The Resistance taking power in the White House and Congress: unvarnished tyranny. No free speech for you!, especially about the janky election that elevated America's booby-prize, Joe Biden, to the highest office in the land.Now there's a charismatic, charming, dynamic, in-charge guy! He's already doing such a swell job "healing America." For instance, his declaration Tuesday to give $30-billion to businesses run by "black, brown, and Native American entrepreneurs" (WashPo). Uh, white folks need not apply? Since when are federal disbursements explicitly race-based? What and who, exactly, comprise the committee set up to operate Joe Biden, the hypothetical, holographic President? Surely you don't believe he's spirit-cooking this sort of economic policy on his own down in the fabled basement.. There is a lot of chatter on the lowdown that the current president — that would be Mr. Trump, for those out there who are confused — is about to act to take down the scurvy party that enabled and condoned six months of rioting, arson, and looting in at least a dozen cities —. The president appears to understand his duty to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. He had plenty of opportunity to be a quitter from 2017 to 2021 and he hung in there, against every cockamamie operation the Deep State threw at him. Odds are he's not quitting now.