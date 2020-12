© Getty Images/iStockphoto

The five people found dead at their home in a Christmas Day massacre in Arkansas were all women and members of the same family, according to local law enforcement.Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones released new details in the shooting in Atkins, a city of 3,000, 50 miles north of Little Rock at a news conference Saturday afternoon Police were called to a home on Pine Ridge Road at 5:14 p.m. on Christmas dayThe Arkansas State Police is assisting the Pope County Sheriff's Office with the investigations.