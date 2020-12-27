© Reuters / Harrison McClary



Federal agents were tipped off that a person who had rigged an RV with explosives in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, may have been driven by fears surrounding 5G technology, a report claims.Nashville realtor Steve Fridrich told local WSMV TV channel that the FBI had interviewed him about whether a man investigated in connection to Friday's bombing had "paranoia about 5G technology."Fridrich contacted the FBI because a man with the same name had done IT work for him for several years, he said.An FBI spokesperson said the Bureau could not comment on the issue because of the pending investigation. However, a source confirmed to WSMV that, among other tips and angles, agents were checking if Warner experienced paranoia that 5G was being used to "spy on Americans."The blast damaged a building owned by telecoms giant AT&T, which is located not far from the company's office tower. Police spokesperson Don Aaron said on Saturday that police did not know "if that was a coincidence, or if that was the intention" of the perpetrator.