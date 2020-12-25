Society's Child
Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, Tennessee was 'an intentional act' - police - UPDATES: AT&T building damaged, internet outages reported, human remains found
Fri, 25 Dec 2020 16:00 UTC
The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police. Police responded to a 'shots fired' call in the area and saw an RV they considered suspicious. As officers evacuated the area and a bomb squad arrived, the RV exploded, police sources told WKRN News.
Police and federal agents began an investigation immediately afterwards, with a police spokesman telling reporters that the blast "was an intentional act."
According to some witnesses, a message coming from the RV prior to the blast warned bystanders to evacuate. Police told News Channel 5 that they are investigating these reports.
Three people were transported to hospital following the explosion, but none of their injuries have been reported as critical.
However, the blast devastated a large stretch of Second Avenue, destroying the facades of buildings, smashing windows, setting vehicles on fire, and spewing thick black smoke into the air.
Firefighters have asked the public to stay at least two blocks from the blast site as a precaution in the event of further explosions. Around 30 people have reportedly been evacuated.
According to media reports, President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.
Comment: Additional footage of the damage:
CCTV video of the moment of the explosion have appeared:
RT reports:
Video footage has emerged showing the exact moment an RV exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The blast was apparently preceded by a pre-recorded warning, urging bystanders to evacuate.The NY Post reports
The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police, who responded to a 'shots fired' call in the area and saw an RV they considered suspicious. As a bomb squad arrived on the scene, the vehicle exploded, in what police described as an "intentional act."
Cops responded to calls of shots fired shortly before 6 a.m. when they saw the vehicle parked near Second Avenue North and Commerce Street and decided it appeared suspicious, according to the Tennessean.
A bomb squad was heading to the scene — just blocks from the historic Ryman Auditorium, former home of the Grand Ole Opry — when the blast took place around 6:30 a.m., knocking one cop to the ground.
There was no immediate evidence that a shooting had actually taken place, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said.
Interesting that the building that was the apparent target of the bombing has not been named.
UPDATE: The Tennessean is reporting the explosion was near an AT&T facility:
Widespread 911 issues in the Nashville area were reported after AT&T wireless and internet service were disrupted on Friday hours following a massive explosion downtown.FBI releases picture of suspected RV:
AT&T internet and phone service were disrupted in the area about 12 p.m. Friday.
Users around the country reported disruptions in service, but there was a concentration in the Nashville area and Middle Tennessee, growing in reach from Kentucky to Alabama as more reports came in.
Nashville International Airport announced Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. that the Federal Aviation Administration had halted flights out of the airport until later this afternoon.
- Williamson County, including Franklin: 615-790-5550 or 615-790-5801
- Brentwood: 615-371-0160
- Murfreesboro: 629-201-5056
- La Vergne: 615-471-1103
- Smyrna: 615-930-2067
- Mt. Juliet: 615-406-5849
- Gallatin: 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308
- Sumner County: For non-emergency calls use 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308; for emergency calls use 615-561-2219, 615-561-2299 or 615-561-2254
- Putnam County: 931-261-6219
- Dickson County: 615-446-8041
- Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: 931-648-5702
The airport released a statement saying they expect issues to be resolved by 3 p.m., and would provide an update by 3:30 p.m.
AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for further information on when the outage would be resolved.
Outage linked to explosion
The outages were reported several hours after an explosion in downtown Nashville that took place near an AT&T facility.
An AT&T spokesman confirmed the outage was linked to the explosion:
"Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," said Jim Greer, an AT&T representative.
Nashville authorities said investigators think the explosion was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.
Updated outage map from downdetector.com:
UPDATE 12/25/2020 5:40 EST: RT reports human remains have found at blast site:
Investigators have found human remains in close vicinity of the blast site in Nashville, Tennessee, according to AP and CNN sources familiar with the ongoing probe, but it is unclear if they might belong to a suspect or a victim.
