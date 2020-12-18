Yet, for some easily identified reasons, they must be feeling insecure, as this essay suggests, because they are aggressively attacking the opposition to their well laid out plans.
A Yahoo News article begins with, "The spread of very often absurd vaccine misinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter is not what the world needs as it prepares to inoculate itself for COVID-19." This is not a factual statement. The world is not preparing, not as they are implying. Millions are more afraid of the vaccine than the virus, which is not much of a threat when properly treated. However, politicians and health officials are foaming at the mouth for a rapid vaccine rollout.
Melinda Gates told Yahoo Finance, "We already know there's a tremendous amount of vaccine hesitancy because of the disinformation. And the disinformation is incredibly unfortunate because it actually results in people's deaths. If you don't do the right thing, you get COVID, and you could die."
Wow, that's a mouthful and the beginning of justification for fascist-style censorship on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. It is true. There is a tremendous amount of vaccine hesitancy but is it because of disinformation, as Gates insists with all the authority of her billions, or is it because of reliable information that represents the facts about the dangers of vaccines?
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., writing for Children's Health Defense, says, "The national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman and I filed our fourth Gardasil lawsuit against Merck, on behalf of Sahara Walker, 19, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, who suffered debilitating injuries from the HPV vaccine."
The Department of Justice reported that during a 3-month period from August 16th through November 15th this year, 166 cases of vaccine injuries were compensated through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP). In the fiscal year 2020 the NVICP has paid out $218 MILLION in damages due to vaccine injuries and deaths.
I wonder if Gates would consider this information or disinformation. It looks like hard information about something that is happening, put out by a highly reputable source. Is it stories (data) like this that create vaccine hesitancy or something called disinformation or fake news?
According to Yahoo, vaccine misinformation — of which Bill and Melinda Gates are sometimes the target of by anti-vaxxers on Facebook and Twitter — has become embedded in the psyche of many people because of their endless amounts of social media consumption. So Melinda is calling for social media regulation, which is just another name for censorship.
A study released earlier this year by researchers at Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania found that up to 20% of those surveyed were at least somewhat misinformed about vaccines. The study also found that 15% "mistakenly agree" that it is "very or somewhat accurate" to state that vaccines are full of toxins.
Misinformed means not kowtowing to the mainstream narrative about vaccines being the best thing that ever happened to the world of medicine.
Change the phrase full of toxins to having toxins, and we have a factual belief. It is not full of mercury but has enough of this neurotoxin to be a threat even though the CDC, which owns the patent for this vaccine, says it's as safe as apple pie. Do you trust the CDC?
The above study's conclusion: "People who rely on social media for information were more likely to be misinformed about vaccines than those who trust traditional media outlets. And this misinformation spread could hurt the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine."
This, of course, is the real issue. With almost fifty percent of Americans not considering getting the COVID vaccine, the authorities feel threatened. They are insecure that their narrative is not convincing the herd to roll up their sleeves.
Compelling videos, posts, and articles on vaccines and safe, effective treatments for COVID are being removed left-right-and-center across social media platforms, as well as from YouTube. The greatest tyrants in history would be proud of the control of information. It is not just digital organizations repressing information that would save lives but also all the major media outlets are in on a very new form of terrorism.
Gates continues, "I think you're seeing some of them [social media platforms] do the right things to keep disinformation off their platform, and to stop it or take it down. But I think, absolutely, more could be done." Thank you, Melinda, but we have enough unAmerican anti-free speech.
Meanwhile, Bill Gates said the COVID-19 response in the U.S. faces "worse" anti-mask sentiment than in other countries, which may owe in part to the nation's "current leadership." Right, blame Trump.
Early December marked the publication of a long-delayed trial in Denmark, hoping to answer the mask question. The 'Danmask-19 trial' was conducted in the spring with over 6,000 participants when the public was not being told to wear masks, but other public health measures were in place. Unlike other studies looking at masks, the Danmask study was a randomized controlled trial - making it the highest quality scientific evidence.
Comment: See: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
Around half of those in the trial received 50 disposable surgical face masks, which they were told to change after eight hours of use. After one month, the trial participants were tested using both PCR, antibody, and lateral flow tests and compared with the trial participants who did not wear a mask.
In the end, there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19. Bill Gates knows better; he knows everything. There is plenty of reasons to doubt the need to wear masks.
There is no cure for arrogance except humiliation and there is absolutely no recognized cure for psychopaths and sociopaths. They have no love, compassion or empathy meaning they have no heart. The powers that be are incapable of, and not interested in, a rational resolution to the problems facing humanity. If there is an ultimate answer, we humans certainly do not seem very interested in it and that is ultimately sad, violent and hurtful to the future of our race.
Dr. Mark Sircus AC., OMD, DM (P)
Professor of Natural Oncology, Da Vinci Institute of Holistic Medicine
Doctor of Oriental and Pastoral Medicine
Founder of Natural Allopathic Medicine
