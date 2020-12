Well, one thing we can know one thing for sure is that Bill and Melinda Gates are happy this week because we have entered the CoronaVirus Vaccine Era. Tractor-trailers loaded with suitcase-sized containers of COVID-19 vaccine left Pfizer Inc's manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday morning - launching the largest and most complex vaccine distribution project in the United States.Yet, for some easily identified reasons, they must be feeling insecure, as this essay suggests, because they are aggressively attacking the opposition to their well laid out plans. Yahoo News article begins with, "The spread of very often absurd vaccine misinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter is not what the world needs as it prepares to inoculate itself for COVID-19." This is not a factual statement. The world is not preparing, not as they are implying. Millions are more afraid of the vaccine than the virus, which is not much of a threat when properly treated . However, politicians and health officials are foaming at the mouth for a rapid vaccine rollout.Wow, that's a mouthful and the beginning of justification for fascist-style censorship on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. It is true. There is a tremendous amount of vaccine hesitancy but is it because of disinformation, as Gates insists with all the authority of her billions, or is it because of reliable information that represents the facts about the dangers of vaccines? Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. , writing for Children's Health Defense , says, "The national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman and I filed our fourth Gardasil lawsuit against Merck , on behalf of Sahara Walker, 19, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, who suffered debilitating injuries from the HPV vaccine."According to Yahoo, vaccine misinformation — of which Bill and Melinda Gates are sometimes the target of by anti-vaxxers on Facebook and Twitter — has become embedded in the psyche of many people because of their endless amounts of social media consumption. So Melinda is calling for social media regulation, which is just another name for censorship.The above study's conclusion: "People who rely on social media for information were more likely to be misinformed about vaccines than those who trust traditional media outlets. And this misinformation spread could hurt the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine."This, of course, is the real issue. With almost fifty percent of Americans not considering getting the COVID vaccine, the authorities feel threatened. They are insecure that their narrative is not convincing the herd to roll up their sleeves.Gates continues, "I think you're seeing some of them [social media platforms] do the right things to keep disinformation off their platform, and to stop it or take it down. But I think, absolutely, more could be done." Thank you, Melinda, but we have enough unAmerican anti-free speech.Meanwhile, Bill Gates said the COVID-19 response in the U.S. faces "worse" anti-mask sentiment than in other countries, which may owe in part to the nation's "current leadership." Right, blame Trump.Around half of those in the trial received 50 disposable surgical face masks, which they were told to change after eight hours of use. After one month, the trial participants were tested using both PCR, antibody, and lateral flow tests and compared with the trial participants who did not wear a mask.In the end,when it came to being infected by Covid-19. Bill Gates knows better; he knows everything. There is plenty of reasons to doubt the need to wear masks There is no cure for arrogance except humiliation and there is absolutely no recognized cure for psychopaths and sociopaths. They have no love, compassion or empathy meaning they have no heart. The powers that be are incapable of, and not interested in, a rational resolution to the problems facing humanity. If there is an ultimate answer, we humans certainly do not seem very interested in it and that is ultimately sad, violent and hurtful to the future of our race.Dr. Mark Sircus AC., OMD, DM (P)Professor of Natural Oncology, Da Vinci Institute of Holistic MedicineDoctor of Oriental and Pastoral MedicineFounder of Natural Allopathic Medicine