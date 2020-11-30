A earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale shook the province this Sunday Argentina from Jump, in the northwest of the country, without causing damage or victims.The National Institute of Seismic Prevention of Argentina specified in a report that the earthquake was registered today at 1:40 p.m. local time (16:40 GMT), with its epicenter at Jump, 177 kilometers north of the provincial capital, 106 kilometers north of San Salvador De Jujuy and 34 kilometers east of Humahuaca, at a depth of 17 kilometers.According to the report, earthquake It was felt with an intensity from III to IV of the Modified Mercalli scale in the localities of San Ramon de la Nueva Orán, in the province of Jump, and Libertador General San Martín, in the neighboring province of Jujuy.In the latter there were reports of some people who felt the movement while at rest and saw hanging objects oscillating.Meanwhile, it had a scale III in the capitals of Santa and Jujuy, where some people reported having felt the movement while at rest.The earthquake was preceded in the last hours by another movement in Jump and three in Jujuy, of less intensity.