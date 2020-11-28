Just 14 minutes ago, a 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Sers, France. The tremor was recorded in the morning on Saturday 28 November 2020 at 11.10 am local time,The event was filed by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the first seismological agency to report it.Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.Weak shaking might have been felt in Sers (pop. 100) located 10 km from the epicenter, Sers (pop. 100) 10 km away, Betpouey (pop. 100) 10 km away, Aragnouet (pop. 300) 11 km away, and Viella (pop. 100) 12 km away.Towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Bagnères-de-Bigorre (pop. 9,000) located 21 km from the epicenter, Lourdes (pop. 15,800) 29 km away, and Tarbes (pop. 52,100) 40 km away.