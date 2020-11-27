A few dozen swans were killed and several were injured in a hail and windstorm earlier this month.
© Paul Child
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed 36 swans died and eight were injured, with more still being called in from residents in Davis and Salt Lake counties.

"Due to the nature of the blunt force injuries and other indicators, it is believed that the storm forced the birds down, resulting in high-speed impacts with the ground or other stationary objects," a statement by DWR read.

Nearly two weeks ago, heavy winds and hailstorms hit the Wasatch Front on Friday night into Saturday morning, causing damages to property and wildlife.



According to Detective Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Force, a wind microburst hit the Taylorsville area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday, knocking down trees in the area.

Centerville Police Chief Paul Child previously told 2News, "The storm last night killed a swan that landed in our front yard. We called dispatch and they have received several calls of dead geese laying around the city of Bountiful."

DWR collected the birds and investigated the deaths.

Storm damage caused by swan crashing into metal patio in Woods Cross, Utah.
© Rollene Bradshaw
