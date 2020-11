© Paul Child



© Rollene Bradshaw



A few dozen swans were killed and several were injured in a hail and windstorm earlier this month. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed 36 swans died and eight were injured,Nearly two weeks ago, heavy winds and hailstorms hit the Wasatch Front on Friday night into Saturday morning, causing damages to property and wildlife.Centerville Police Chief Paul Child previously told 2News, "The storm last night killed a swan that landed in our front yard. We called dispatch and they have received several calls of dead geese laying around the city of Bountiful."DWR collected the birds and investigated the deaths.