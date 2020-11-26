© Uganda Red Cross



The flooding occurred in Buhuhira and Bwesumbu sub-counties after the Kuruhe river broke its banks on 24 November.According to the Uganda Red Cross, a house was destroyed by flood waters in the village of Kinyamagana in Bwensumbu sub-county, leaving at least 3 people dead and 5 more are feared missing. Search for the missing is ongoing.Uganda Red Cross said "Our search and rescue team recovered the bodies of the three children who were under the rubble. (The) family has lost shelter and has camped at Kinyamagana Full gospel church. We commiserate with the family."