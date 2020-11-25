The Trump campaign paid millions of dollars for a recount in Wisconsin's Milwaukee and Dane counties.Recall, Wisconsin suspended counting on election night when President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by approximately 130,000 votes.Then suddenly a day after Election Day at 3:42 AM, Joe Biden received a dump of 143,379 votes.President Trump tweeted out the graph showing Wisconsin's time stamped entries and the massive ballot dump shows a huge spike at 3:42 AM on Wednesday, November 4.We are now on day 5 of the Wisconsin recount and Milwaukee election commissionLast week the Wisconsin Elections Commission argued over what guidelines to give Dane and Milwaukee County election clerks for the state's partial recount.Republican commissioner Bob Spindell accused the Democrats on the committee of using Covid as an excuse to change election laws.Spindell suggested ballot counting tables be equipped with plexiglass so observers can safely view ballots while adhering to Covid guidelines.Bob Spindell sounded the alarm on Tuesday night and said the Milwaukee County Elections Commission is refusing to let Trump's observers see either absentee ballot envelopes or ballots clearly.Trump's reps are being forced to sit 8 to 9 feet away from the ballot counters.