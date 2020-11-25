Earth Changes
Heavy rains flood Annaba, Algeria
PAINFUL EARTH
YouTube
Tue, 24 Nov 2020 19:34 UTC
YouTube
Tue, 24 Nov 2020 19:34 UTC
After a heavy rain last night: The city of Hajar in Annaba state is drowning in water.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Heavy rains flood Annaba, Algeria
- Best of the Web: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Suicide claimed more Japanese lives in October than 10 months of COVID
- Wayne Dupree: Hey, Joe Biden, rejoining the Paris accord just because you hate Trump is stupid. Put America's interests first
- Columnist scorched for saying UK Home Sec Priti Patel isn't a bully because she's 'barely 5ft tall'
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- Sea of Thieves: Georgia Secretary of State used Dominion's Eric Coomer as Witness for the State to defend last-minute computer changes
- Confirmed tornado in Arlington, Texas causes some 'significant damage'
- Poor dear: Lawyer says Epstein's ex Maxwell faces 'onerous' jail conditions
- Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn
- Tony Blinken fails up
- Russian destroyer issues warning to American ship USS John McCain for violating border
- Biden announces he will immediately move to give citizenship to millions of illegal aliens
- Covid UK: Plain facts about the risks, the death rate, and NHS capacity: You've been had
- Insanity in America: Corporations are bowing down to terrorists
- New York Times election data feed may not only give President Trump the win, it could put Dems in jail
- Philadelphia: Female Trump lawyer protected by US marshals after receiving death threats
- Electronic skin that can feel
- Rich Americans are scrambling to buy 'Golden Passports' to second country
- Best of the Web: America's economy cannot survive another lockdown, and the cult of 'The Reset' knows it
- Wayne Dupree: Hey, Joe Biden, rejoining the Paris accord just because you hate Trump is stupid. Put America's interests first
- Columnist scorched for saying UK Home Sec Priti Patel isn't a bully because she's 'barely 5ft tall'
- Trump tells allies he plans to pardon Michael Flynn
- Tony Blinken fails up
- Russian destroyer issues warning to American ship USS John McCain for violating border
- Biden announces he will immediately move to give citizenship to millions of illegal aliens
- Best of the Web: America's economy cannot survive another lockdown, and the cult of 'The Reset' knows it
- Israel is 'anchor and foundation for democracy in the region' - Says Biden's pick for sec of state Tony Blinken
- 2 week quarantine for Australians returning to country if they refuse Covid-19 vaccine
- Majority of Republicans would support Trump as a 2024 Candidate
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown urges people to call cops on neighbors over any Thanksgiving lockdown 'violations'
- Trump blasts "world's most overrated general" after Mattis urges Biden to "eliminate America first" policy
- Biden considering torture apologist Mike Morell to run CIA
- Democratic Rep. Richmond: House losses stemmed from Trump increasing voter turnout:
- Minnesota lawmakers file lawsuit to stop certification of election results
- 'Absolute disgrace!': Tory MP condemns government after police arrest elderly lockdown protester and bundle her into van
- GSA chief informs 'President-elect' Biden that formal transition process can begin
- The murky foreign actors behind US election fraud
- Russia may have to step in as Azeris and Turks start settling 4000 terrorists in Artsakh (Karabakh)
- Moscow claims win after US court rejects oligarchs' demands in $50bn Yukos legal battle
- Suicide claimed more Japanese lives in October than 10 months of COVID
- Sea of Thieves: Georgia Secretary of State used Dominion's Eric Coomer as Witness for the State to defend last-minute computer changes
- Poor dear: Lawyer says Epstein's ex Maxwell faces 'onerous' jail conditions
- Covid UK: Plain facts about the risks, the death rate, and NHS capacity: You've been had
- Insanity in America: Corporations are bowing down to terrorists
- New York Times election data feed may not only give President Trump the win, it could put Dems in jail
- Philadelphia: Female Trump lawyer protected by US marshals after receiving death threats
- Rich Americans are scrambling to buy 'Golden Passports' to second country
- Best of the Web: Woke tears: Decision to publish Jordan Peterson's new book triggers Penguin Random House employees, causes CRYING at staff meeting
- UK Supreme Court judge slams 'totalitarian' COVID 'control freaks' in government
- Michele Flournoy might be breaking a glass ceiling as Pentagon chief, but even feminists aren't buying
- Almost no Trump voters consider Biden the legitimate 2020 election winner
- One America News suspended and demonetized by YouTube
- Papers, please! 'Health passports' for air travel mean mandatory Covid-19 vaccines cloaked in the illusion of choice
- On Thanksgiving, Democrats demand the ultimate family separation policy
- De Blasio setting up 'COVID checkpoints' to find NYC travelers violating Thanksgiving quarantine
- UK travel agency says it will boycott Qantas over compulsory Covid-19 vaccine policy
- Trump scores two wins as Michigan legislature, federal appeals court agree to election reviews
- Trump campaign focusing on unlawful use of absentee ballot process to avoid Wisconsin ID requirement
- Economic wreckage caused by US lockdowns at $169 billion and counting
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- Best of the Web: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Electronic skin that can feel
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Playing with fire: Engineered immune cells elicit broad response to HIV in mice using CRISPR
- An old rat with no brain has raised some very interesting questions
- Scientists find unexplained light in space
- Surprising similarities between the human brain and the Universe
- Researchers use MRI technology to show telepathy between people
- Planet of the Apes? - Scientists used human genes to make monkey brains bigger
- Researchers find the possible remnants of a long-debated "missing" tectonic plate
- Follow-up on recent NEO objects
- With macOS Big Sur, your computer is already hacked
- Robot patrols shop checking lockdown restrictions are being adhered to in Japan
- East African Rift system is slowly breaking away
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- No headphones required - New device beams music straight into your head
- New feature of STEVE discovered by scientist
- Heavy rains flood Annaba, Algeria
- Confirmed tornado in Arlington, Texas causes some 'significant damage'
- Labrador buried under historic 75 cm (29.5 inches) of snow, towns shut down
- Over 100 pilot whales and bottlenose dolphins dead after Chatham Islands, New Zealand stranding
- Dozens rescued from floods across Israel as first snow lands on Mt. Hermon
- The solar retrograde cycle and ice ages
- Galyat, Pakistan pummelled by another spell of heavy snow - a foot in 24 hours
- Flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, South Africa
- Toronto crushes snowfall record with 19.4 cm falling on Sunday
- Flash floods hit Calabria, Italy - 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- 7 killed in landslide caused by heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- Rare tornado outbreak hits northern parts of Turkish Cyprus causing widespread damage
- 86 km long road closed after foot of fresh snow fall in Kashmir
- Cyclone Gati hits Somalia as country's strongest storm on record after explosive intensification - at least 4 dead
- Extreme freezing rain storm cripples Vladivostok infrastructure, 5 days later residents still without electricity and heat
- Rare late-season tornado confirmed in Ontario, Canada
- Large scale dust storm covers Upington, South Africa
- Growing sinkhole concerns residents in San Diego, California
- Calves rescued from huge sinkhole in Springfield, Tennessee
- Boy dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Sindh, Pakistan - 2nd such death for the province in 2 weeks
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
Quote of the Day
Let China sleep, for when she wakes she will shake the world.
- Napoleon Bonaparte
Recent Comments
Without soap or toothbrush? :O did she get colgate? LOL who the f cares!
I guess a majority of republicans are racist pigs. Who else could vote for this man.
I looked up Peter the Great Bay on a map and looks like american waters to me. I dont know what the hell the russians are doing there.
All this voting fraud going on everyplace you turn? Damn right under Trumps nose and he didn't have the ability to call it out BEFORE the supposed...
The far-right "Free Market everything" Ayn Rand worshipping folks are just as retarded as the left woke crowd... in my opinion. ;)