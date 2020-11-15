Earth Changes
Record November snowfall of 3 feet hits northern Pakistan blocking roads
The Express Tribune
Sun, 15 Nov 2020 14:09 UTC
Lower Dir was in the grips of an extreme cold weather on Sunday after experiencing what was said to be record rain and snowfall that continued for a second day.
While many tourists were said to have flocked to the area to experience the beautiful scenes, there were reporters of six people, including cattle, being trapped in the snow at Ganshan Sar.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Record November snowfall of 3 feet hits northern Pakistan blocking roads
- US - UK Intelligence agencies declare cyber war on independent media that presents a challenge to the vaccination agenda
- No shortage of snow at Big White ski resort in British Columbia as 20 inches falls in 24 hours
- Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm - at least 67 dead, 350,000 evacuated - 3.8 million households without power in Manila (UPDATES)
- Trump must out the 'Deep State'
- The Canadian military declares war on and terrorizes Canadians
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- FBI wanted to arrest Jeffrey Epstein at beauty pageant in 2007
- Dog attacks on kids surge with record high of 1,700 reported in 2019 across England - with 37 babies mauled
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Covid-19: Politicization, "corruption," and suppression of science
- Labour calls for emergency censorship laws for to "stamp out" pro-choice vaccination content
- 7 Democrats who violated coronavirus guidance as Left moves to cancel Thanksgiving
- Does racism explain black underperformance?
- Unelected officials override the President to continue wars (but only kooks believe in the Deep State)
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Brave Vandana Shiva speaks out against the Great Reset
- Hammer and Scorecard: Big Tech's drive to end democracy
- Wake up, Liberals! American voters are smarter than you are
- Front-page 'NY Times' story on Iran-Al Qaeda links is dishonest — and could help justify a U.S./Israeli attack
- US - UK Intelligence agencies declare cyber war on independent media that presents a challenge to the vaccination agenda
- Trump must out the 'Deep State'
- Covid-19: Politicization, "corruption," and suppression of science
- Labour calls for emergency censorship laws for to "stamp out" pro-choice vaccination content
- 7 Democrats who violated coronavirus guidance as Left moves to cancel Thanksgiving
- Unelected officials override the President to continue wars (but only kooks believe in the Deep State)
- Hammer and Scorecard: Big Tech's drive to end democracy
- Front-page 'NY Times' story on Iran-Al Qaeda links is dishonest — and could help justify a U.S./Israeli attack
- 'Covid test isn't a Geiger counter' says Russia's ex-health czar after Elon Musk brings up his own false positives
- The law is clear: If an election is stolen State legislature can restore the will of the people
- Pro-Biden bug also suspected in Georgia's vote-counting software
- The return of the Obama 'adults' in a Joe Biden administration is likely to spell ruin for America
- Trump's Pennsylvania complaint is brilliant
- President Trump puts Rudi Giuliani in charge of 2020 election lawsuits
- Look who's back: Biden could tap Hillary Clinton to serve as US envoy to UN
- Pennsylvania court denies 5 Trump campaign legal challenges
- Best of the Web: Denmark tries to push through permanent 'epidemic law' that includes forced vaccination
- Democratic senators warned of potential 'vote switching' by Dominion voting machines prior to 2020 election
- New top Pentagon adviser wants US troops out of Syria 'immediately' - Acting SecDef Miller tells troops: 'It's time to come home'
- Flynn attorney Sydney Powell vows to expose Dem collusion behind prominent voting machine firm: 'I'm going to RELEASE THE KRAKEN'
- The Canadian military declares war on and terrorizes Canadians
- FBI wanted to arrest Jeffrey Epstein at beauty pageant in 2007
- Does racism explain black underperformance?
- Brave Vandana Shiva speaks out against the Great Reset
- Wake up, Liberals! American voters are smarter than you are
- 'Truly despicable': CNN runs segment comparing Trump to Nazis purging Jews
- Thousands of pro-Trump supporters from around the country descend on DC for 'million MAGA march' near White House
- 'Safe and secure'? Britain's sordid history of mail-in voting fraud
- The anti-cop hypocrisy of Portland's politicians
- Attorney Lin Wood files lawsuit challenging GA Sec. of State's unconstitutional agreement with Hillary attorney Marc Elias
- QAnon legal battle against YouTube could transform free speech online
- Trump campaign, Georgia GOP highlight major concerns over state's recount efforts
- Leftist groups accidentally prove Pennsylvania elections officials violated laws and judge's orders
- Vaccine backlash grows in Britain, WEF push great reset agenda on UK
- Wisconsin voters file lawsuit to exclude over 792,000 votes in 3 counties
- Flashback Best of the Web: No massive fraud? February 1994 precedent - vote-fraud ruling shifts Pennsylvania Senate, absentee ballots ALL rejected
- SECOND gender-related book disappears from Target website: Retailer accused of enabling 'woke inquisition'
- YouTube labels RT documentary on right- AND left-wing radical US groups 'offensive' and 'inappropriate'
- Twitter suspended me, a conservative black man, for an absolutely absurd reason
- Parler is a RUSSIAN ASSET, unhinged conspiracy theorist claims as Twitter alternative surges due to Big Tech censorship
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- Mycenaean necropolis of Trapeza reveals hierarchical society and ancestor worship
- Ultra-rare coin celebrating Julius Caesar's assassination sells for a record $3.5 million
- Evidence of megadrought in ancient Turkey also reveals tale of human resilience
- Wild conspiracy theory? The truth behind the biggest threat to the 'War on Terror' narrative
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- New feature of STEVE discovered by scientist
- Unexplained brightness from colossal explosion that outshone a kilonova
- Tree rings may hold clues to impacts of supernovas on Earth
- New nature inspired 'robotic snake' device gripper
- Are origin-of-life researchers now accepting Intelligent Design?
- Two new mammals discovered in Australia
- Rare wolf spider presumed extinct in Britain turns up on military base
- 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake reveals unusual surface movement
- New kind of superconductivity discovered
- Asteroid Apophis is speeding up from sunlight as scientists recalculate odds of 2068 impact
- Technique to regenerate optic nerve a possible future glaucoma treatment
- Mysterious radio signal is coming from inside our galaxy
- Tiny, shape-changing machines that deliver medicine efficiently to the GI tract developed by researchers
- The mysterious platypus discovered to have biofluorescent fur
- How farms protect from childhood asthma
- DNA-based tagging technology coming soon
- New technique to observe atoms
- Ancient dog DNA traces canine diversity to the Ice Age
- Australian bees discovered to 'have adapted their vision to forage in night-time conditions'
- New way to plug a human brain into a computer: Via veins
- Record November snowfall of 3 feet hits northern Pakistan blocking roads
- No shortage of snow at Big White ski resort in British Columbia as 20 inches falls in 24 hours
- Typhoon-ravaged northeast Philippines pummeled by new storm - at least 67 dead, 350,000 evacuated - 3.8 million households without power in Manila (UPDATES)
- Dog attacks on kids surge with record high of 1,700 reported in 2019 across England - with 37 babies mauled
- Atmospheric rivers have been leaving giant holes in Antarctic Ice
- 2020 Atlantic hurricane season busiest on the 169-year official record
- Over 2 feet of snow in 5 days at Bogus Basin, Idaho - 'Never seen this much snow this early in the season'
- 25-foot-wide sinkhole devours 2 cars near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- 30-foot long sinkhole opens up outside post office in Morganton, North Carolina
- Signs and Portents: Woman discovers two-headed worm in Cheltenham, UK
- Three M5+ earthquakes struck yesterday...within three minutes of each other
- Storm brings near white-out conditions to Snoqualmie Pass, Washington, with at least 18 inches of snowfall
- Another gigantic alligator spotted on Florida golf course
- Bridge collapses amid flash-flooding in North Carolina as Tropical Storm Eta kills at least 7
- Strong explosions at Stromboli volcano, Italy
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Where the world is shifting in 2021
- No respite for central Vietnam from landslides, flooding as 12th storm hits - at least 235 people killed or missing since October
- Sinkhole opens beneath parked van in Los Angeles
- More than 200 ducks killed by traffic after confusing wet pavement for wetlands in Iowa
- Recap: The changing jet stream and global cooling
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Bolide filmed over Goiás, Brazil
- New Jersey resident captures meteor fireball on dashcam
- Doorbell cam catches meteor fireball over Lakeland, Tennessee
- Slow-moving meteor fireball? Mysterious light moving across the night sky stuns residents in a Chinese city
- Meteor fireball over northeastern USA so bright it could be seen 550 miles away - 'Brightest shooting star of my life'
- AMS October 2020 meteor fireballs compilation
- Asteroid's fireball over Perth, Western Australia sounded like a 'meth lab blew up'
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
Quote of the Day
History does not repeat itself. The historians repeat one another.
Recent Comments
Time for RESISTANCE ! Time for all SOTT readers to download (print in PDF) all the articles related to the Covid19 and Great Reset agenda, then...
Very late response, but my friend took a covid test. When she got her results back, the fine print at the bottom said something like: this tests...
No reasonable human being trusts Science. They have lied about Pot forever. They ignore the health benefits of traditional cures. (All of 'em) All...
Uh oh SOTT, sounds like you may be in the cross hairs soon! Can't have anyone questioning the vaccine gospel.
The 'deep state' is quite gleefully and ceremoniously outing itself. Trump doesn't need to do anything except get out of the way and go back to...
Comment: Samaa.tv also reports: