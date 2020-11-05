Clint Starnes, a resident in Lakeland, says his doorbell cam caught the fireball zoom across the night sky. If you look closely at the video above you can see it fly by.
The American Meteor Society asks anyone who believes they may have seen a fireball to remember as many details as possible and report it.
Last night's fireball: it was in NW Tennessee at 6:28p CST. It started out 56 miles above Paris, TN and burned up about 40 miles above Dyersburg - speed was 60,400 mph. The speed/location of the radiant are an excellent match to what we expect from the Taurid meteor shower.
