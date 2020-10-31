Winter has knocked in North India including Delhi. Scientists from the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) said the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.This was observed due to the light layer of clouds and the slow wind.According to IMD, the normal minimum temperature at this time of the year is 15-16 ° C. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional forecasting center, said, the last low temperature in Delhi in October was recorded in 1994. On October 31, 1994, the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 12.3 degrees Celsius. On October 31, 1937, the city recorded its lowest temperature of the month - 9.4 degrees Celsius.Senior IMD scientist said that the absence of cloud cover was the reason for the temperature being below normal at this time of the year. He said, the main reason behind this is that we did not have much cloud cover, due to which the surface cools rapidly. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 12 ° C in the next two-three days.IMD scientist said that the minimum temperature is likely to fall to 11 degree Celsius in Delhi by 1 November. Low temperatures and low wind speeds also increase air pollution in the city - which has become an annual health crisis with the onset of winter every year. VK Soni, head of IMD's Environmental Monitoring Research Center, said, "Temperature plays a huge role in determining pollution levels.If the morning temperature is low then the pollution particles get trapped close to the ground. Low temperatures were one reason that kept pollution levels close to the critical area on Thursday. "Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) reading of 395 (" very poor "category) on Thursday and before that some areas of the capital Air quality was "severe" (above 400).