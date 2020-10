An Italian governor has promised to impose a regional curfew on 31 October to slow the spread of coronavirus, branding Halloween a "huge stupid Americanism".Vicenzo De Luca,, amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases there this month."Halloween is this huge piece of nonsense, this huge stupid Americanism that has also been imported into our country," Mr De Luca said in a Friday briefing broadcast on Facebook "There we go. Halloween is a moment of idiocy."Seeing as we must deal with reality, andOn Thursday, Mr De Luca also announced he was closing schools in the region for two weeks.Mr De Luca's commentsIn September, the 71-year-old was re-elected to his post with 68 per cent of the vote.