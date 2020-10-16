Southwest China's Zoige County and parts of northwest's Gansu Province welcomed their first snowfalls of the season. Despite the colder weather, locals were generally unaffectedIn the countryside, the weather produced a snowy scenery, signaling to local herders to prepare their livestock for a long winter ahead. Outside of Gansu's Zhangjiachuan County in Tianshui City, pastures were covered with a layer of white snow.The white drastically changed the pastures' appearance from a mere days ago. To the northwest, a new round of snow arrived in Altay Prefecture in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region