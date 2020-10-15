© Sputnik/Anton Denisov



The top official at Russia's state health watchdog believes that there is no point in suspending the economy to fight coronavirus. Anna Popova's comments came after the Kremlin said a second lockdown isn't even being considered.Speaking at a coronavirus event at well-known university RANEPA, on Tuesday,and therefore there is no sense in taking drastic measures.in the world's largest country with bars, restaurants, and shops open as usual."Despite the fact that we see a growth in cases, today, in Russia, we are not talking about blocking the economy," Popova said. "We do not see any point in it."In addition, she noted thateven during the summer. Statistics from the country's official coronavirus center show that Russia has carried out over 51 million tests, fourth globally, behind the three most populated countries, China, the US, and India.According to Popova, over the last week, theThis is much better than in other countries such as Israel (54), France (28), and the Netherlands (27), which are all more than three times worse.Earlier this year, in the spring, the country saw some of the world's strictest measures, with Moscow residents being restricted from leaving their apartments for anything other than food, medical help, or walking a dog. The restrictions were partially lifted on June 16, with cafes and restaurants being allowed to open terraces. With many business owners still battling the consequences of Russia's lockdown, another closure of the economy could be a hammer blow.Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed the need for Russians to wear masks and comply with all measures, warning that numbers will rise if citizens refuse to follow the rules. Previously, Peskov had denied that a second lockdown was even being considered.In the capital, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin decided to extend the school holidays for a week to battle rising numbers.