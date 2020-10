Proper winter has arrived to Beskid Mountains in Poland, captured today, Oct 13th.



People move on a snow covered street after the first autumn snowfall in Zakopane, Poland.In the capital of the Tatra Mountains there are already several centimeters of snow and it is still snowing.