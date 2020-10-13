© REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency



Sweden did not adopt a nationwide lockdown so as to avoid long-term "pandemic fatigue" among the population, according to the director general of the country's National Board of Health and Welfare."We did not choose the path of a complete lockdown of society, because," explained Olivia Wigzell. The official was speaking at the conference 'Pandemic 2020: Challenges, Solutions, Consequences' held in Moscow this week."We were very afraid, we feared that people would develop such a pandemic fatigue, that people would get tired of restrictions. But in Sweden, practically everyone followed the recommendations," she added.to prevent the spread of coronavirus among its population.Schools, gyms, bars and restaurants remained open with minimal restrictions in place and a more laissez faire,such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.Office staff and university students worked remotely where possible and at-risk groups were advised to stay home or to limit their social interactions in public.Wigzell claimed that, throughout the pandemic,, with ventilators available if needed, to accommodate any and all surges in coronavirus patients.Meanwhile, one young woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of what life in Sweden is like during the pandemic.Reaction to the video was one of consternation and longing for a bygone, pre-Covid-19 era.