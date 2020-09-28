was swiftly taken into custody by police

Public Health deems the Covid-19 risk to the public to be low.

Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated

A quarantined traveller has been caught trying to escape from an Auckland hotel after tying bedsheets togetherThe man had been deported from Australia on September 16, andThe bedsheet ladder was discovered at 8.20am today by on-site security, said Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine.The man - who had been deported from Australia earlier this month -"At approximately 8.24am as the matter was being investigated, the occupant of the room presented himself at the front gate," Webb said."He was immediately taken into custody by police and he"So far, we have been unable to establish what time the man absconded the facility."Inquiries are underway, including a CCTV review to establish he man's movements in the time he was outside the facility., Webb said."While this person's exact movements are still being determined, immediate enquiries were conducted in the vicinity, which have not established any particular businesses or properties entered by the abscondee at this point," he said."The police investigation is at an early stage, and initial indications are that this person has absconded by exiting via a fourth story window and climbing down a makeshift rope, which is clearly an extremely dangerous act."This person has put themselves and others at potential risk and their actions were unacceptable.He was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St.