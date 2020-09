© Kat Kingsley



Kat Kingsley had given her details for test-and-trace as she boarded a bus.Kat Kingsley, from Hayle, received two messages from an Original Tour bus staff membe r three days after going on a tour, in Windsor, on September 10.As she got on the bus two weeks ago, Kat said she gave her name and phone number to a male staff member, who wrote them on a piece of paper as part of the NHS Test and Trace system.Three days later she received text messages from the man. She told the BBC she was "in shock" when she received them."I just sort of stared at the messages trying to figure it out," she said. "It seems like a small thing when you first look at it, but when you look into it you realise it's much bigger.""I'm going to be wary of everywhere else," she previously said.Original Tour said it was taking the matter extremely seriously.A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The unauthorised use of customers' information provided for contact tracing is unacceptable and every business must comply with all data protection legislation."