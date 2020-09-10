Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Thursday, an official said.The incident took place in the area under Varla police station limits, where the victims took shelter in the makeshift house during the rains, sub-divisional magistrate of Sendhwa Tapasya Parihar said.Four persons were killed and as many were injured when lightning struck the house, she said.The deceased have been identified as Shantabai (35), Leelabai (25) Neerabai (23) and Azad (5), all residents of Khapada village, the official said, adding that the injured were referred to a hospital in Sendhwa.Source: PTI