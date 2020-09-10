Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 4, injures 4 others in Madhya Pradesh, India
Times of India
Thu, 10 Sep 2020 18:53 UTC
The incident took place in the area under Varla police station limits, where the victims took shelter in the makeshift house during the rains, sub-divisional magistrate of Sendhwa Tapasya Parihar said.
Four persons were killed and as many were injured when lightning struck the house, she said.
The deceased have been identified as Shantabai (35), Leelabai (25) Neerabai (23) and Azad (5), all residents of Khapada village, the official said, adding that the injured were referred to a hospital in Sendhwa.
Source: PTI
Protest against lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, 5 September 2020
Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.
- Voltaire
If the authorities behave illegally and deny basic human and legal rights to Julian Assange, what hope the rest of us. Facism UK at the heart of...
Andrew Cuomo should go to prison for the rest of his life. Anthony Fauci should be tried and executed as a mass murderer.
I'm not about to complain about this thorn in the side of the surveillance state regardless of how irritating I find Portland politics. Every city...
Inanity of inanities; all is inanity. RCclesiastes. R.C.
more anglophone pol pot justice