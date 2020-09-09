17 inches

Seventeen inches of snow, 70-degree temperature drops and the earliest snowfall on record were just part of a record September winter blast.Seventeen inches of snow in Wyoming, the earliest snowfall on record for New Mexico and the earliest flakes in decades for parts of Colorado — these are just a few of the astonishing weather reports coming out of a record-setting September week.On Wednesday morning, snow was falling over parts of Colorado and 5 million people remained under winter weather alerts across portions of the Northern and Central Rockies. Those in the Denver area woke up to 1 to 4 inches of snow coating trees and grassy surfaces.A few more inches of snow was possible, mostly at the highest elevations, before the snow was expected to end by afternoon.the previous record being Ardmore, South Dakota, in September 1929 when a similar event took place over the course of approximately three days.With 2 to 5 inches of snow blanketing Boulder, Colorado, the area saw more snow on Tuesday than Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia saw all of last year, combined.Here are the top snowfall totals for each state:Wyoming: CasperMontana: Red LodgeSouth Dakota: Terry PeakColorado: AlamosaNew Mexico: Canon Plaza 5 inchesIn addition to the snow, temperatures 30 to 40 degrees below average will lead to numerous record lows and record cold highs Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday across the Rockies and Plains will only get into the 40s and 50s, and lows Thursday morning will dip back down into the 20s and 30s.This chill in the air won't last long, however, with temperatures expected to rebound to the 70s by Friday and 80s by Saturday in Denver.