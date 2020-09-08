snow
Labor Day has come and gone, and summer is over. At least, that's how it felt in Montana, when a powerful snow storm left its impact on higher elevations.

The storm forced officials to close Beartooth Pass on Monday, due to extreme conditions. Several inches of snow fell in the area, making some roads impassable.

Heavy snow also accumulated in other areas, including in the city of Red Lodge.




The snow covered streets and vehicles and knocked down tree branches.

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.