GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Sept 7 - Sept 11 [ GFS 2m Temp Anomalies (C) Sept 7 - Sept 13 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Sept 7 - Sept 11 [ tropicaltidbits.com ].

Large parts of the United States are bracing for a violent swing in the weather, with a record-busting 16+inches of early-September snow forecast to accumulate. "Oh lord, please no — that's what went through my mind," said Claudia Ferrell, owner of Berry Patch Farms in Brighton, CO, on seeing the forecast. "And then you start mentally trying to prepare," continued Ferrell; "It's concerning about the potential losses. It's concerning about your potential future, your ability to carry on."

The mountain states are on for one of the earliest first measurable snowfalls on record — areas which don't typically see the powder begin piling-up until October. "Cheyenne has not recorded any measurable snow in the first 10 days of September since 1929," NWS meteorologist Tim Trudel said.

Ferrell spent her Saturday picking okra as there's no chance it will survive the Arctic blast. "I knew there was a huge cold front dropping down. But you aren't necessarily expecting this much cold. You kind of wish those Canadians would keep it to themselves," she said.

In addition to warnings for growers, the National Weather Service has also issued advice for ranchers, suggesting it may be necessary to shelter outdoor animals before the Arctic blast hits on Tuesday.

Farmers up and down the mountains states are preparing for the day when the heat gives way to snow — welcome to the next Grand Solar Minimum brought on by the historically low solar activity.

But, as many solar physicists have long-been warning, NOW is the time to prepare yourself and your family for crop losses on an unprecedented scale. You should be planting, growing, harvesting, and seed-saving — skills which are not easy to obtain: they take failure, and therefore time (believe me). Time, it would appear, which is no longer on our side as the climate continues to 'deteriorate': swings-between-extremes are becoming evermore prominent which will soon make modern agriculture's large-scale monocropping ways nigh-on impossible to maintain.

The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING; in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow; and both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling.