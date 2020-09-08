"It is interesting to be working through record heat to prepare for record cold," said Claudia Ferrell, owner of Berry Patch Farms in Brighton, CO. But, as many solar physicists have long-been warning, next week's forecast serves as just another example of the swings-between-extremes brought on by the historically low solar activity we're currently receiving: Low solar activity is weakening the jet stream, reverting its usual tight ZONAL flow to more of a wavy MERIDIONAL one: this forcing FULLY explains why some northern latitudes (such as Western Canada/Alaska) are experiencing pockets of anomalous heat while the mid-latitudes (CONUS) are dealing with "blobs" of record cold — for more on the science click the links below:
- 50-Degrees Below Normal and Record September Snow — Mainstream Media labels it a "Cool Down"
- The Changing Jet Stream and Global Cooling
The mountain states are on for one of the earliest first measurable snowfalls on record-area's which don't typically see the powder begin piling-up until October. Cheyenne, WY -for example- is on for its earliest snow in nearly a century: "Cheyenne has not recorded any measurable snow in the first 10 days of September since 1929," NWS meteorologist Tim Trudel said.
Ferrell spent her Saturday picking okra as there's no chance it will survive the Arctic blast. "I knew there was a huge cold front dropping down. But you aren't necessarily expecting this much cold. You kind of wish those Canadians would keep it to themselves," she said.
In addition to warnings for growers, the National Weather Service has also issued advice for ranchers, suggesting it may be necessary to shelter outdoor animals before the Arctic blast hits on Tuesday.
Farmers up and down the mountains states are preparing for the day when the heat gives way to snow — welcome to the next Grand Solar Minimum:
GFS Total Snowfall (inches) Sept 7 - Sept 11 [tropicaltidbits.com].
NOW is the time to prepare yourself and your family for crop losses on an unprecedented scale. You should be planting, growing, harvesting, and seed-saving — skills which are not easy to obtain: they take failure, and therefore time (believe me). Time, it would appear, which is no longer on our side as the climate continues to 'deteriorate': swings-between-extremes are becoming evermore prominent which will soon make modern agriculture's large-scale monocropping ways nigh-on impossible to maintain.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING; in line with with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow; and both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
