Two bottlenose whales, thought to be a mother and her calf, which were spotted two weeks ago in the Oosterschelde were again seen in Zeeland on Sunday evening. Sadly, the mother bottlenose was believed to be the whale which was found dead on Monday in Terneuzen.The mammal's body had a large wound along its side, nonprofit organization SOS Dolfijn said. The agency was still searching for the second animal out of concern thatIt was not certain if the whales were the same as those spotted over the past two weeks in Zeeland. "Researchers from Utrecht University affiliated with the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine will visit the site to extensively examine the animal.The pair were spotted by a whale watcher in the Westerschelde near Terneuzen at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.It had asked the centers keeping watch over water traffic and infrastructure, and local emergency service offices, "to keep an eye out" for the animals so they can be monitored and assisted.SOS Dolfijn also asked the public to notify them if they see any bottlenose whales, which are significantly larger than porpoises,and sonar systems used by naval vessels.A large NATO anti-submarine exercise near Iceland could have disrupted the whales, especially once military ships from the British, Canadian and other European naval branches discovered nine Russian Navy ships, and escorted them out of British territorial waters. "It is quite possible that the now stranded animals are also a direct result of such an exercise," SOS Dolfijn said.