Photos posted on Twitter show snowfall in several areas of the province including Pincher Creek, Caroline, and Cochrane.
Near Caroline, Alberta this morning... wowza! #abstorm ❄️ pic.twitter.com/R8Z50COkUo— Christian Ravary 📷 🌐 (@Chris_Ravary) September 7, 2020
Looks Snowy ❄❄❄❄❄ in West Castel Just By #BeaverMines This Morning #ab #absnow #abstorm pic.twitter.com/59s9ZjWvLH— Artur Pyzalski (@APyzalski) September 7, 2020
Snow on the ground at Cardston pic taken by Scott Taylor #abstorm pic.twitter.com/HEN8WhHDcB— Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) September 7, 2020
Oh wow...its a winter wonderland up at Highwood Pass, Alberta!!— Kyle Brittain (@KyleTWN) September 7, 2020
Good enough for some early skiing! #abstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/SPgp1iHH8M
Lots of snow on the ground 20 minutes SE of Pincher Creek pic taken by Kayli Robinson #abstorm pic.twitter.com/AftBZW1RuX— Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokise) September 7, 2020
I dont think it will officially count.... but we have that white stuff coming down in NW Calgary (S is for Snow & September) @weathernetwork #abstorm pic.twitter.com/2w7aicnEaU— Kelly Hall (@KellyHallyyc) September 7, 2020
special weather statement for much of Southern Alberta.
Under the weather advisory, it said to expect an abrupt transition to fall with frost, and an estimated five to 30 millimeters of rain by Monday. It also suggested snowfall could occur in higher elevations.