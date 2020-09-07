© T. L. Jaufer Khan

At least 27 head of cattle had died when lightning hit a livestock farm in Mawadiodai in Vakarai during the early hours of yesterday.The owner of the farm said heavy rain and lightning was experienced in the area from midnight. He said he had several milch cows among the cattle that died and that it would incur a heavy loss. The navy had taken step to bury the carcasses.