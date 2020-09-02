© Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
President Donald Trump, with U.S. Attorney General William Barr (L), speaks to the press as he tours an area affected by riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on September 1, 2020.
The Next News Network, an alternative source for some very interesting angles on news stories featured this video about the welcome President Trump actually received in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday, September 1st.
The unrest appears to have been ended in that city after the National Guard supplemented Kenosha law enforcement personnel. The riots exploded with the excuse being the shooting by a police officer of a black man who was resisting police officers. The man, Jacob Blake, was like every single other black man that has been shot of late
: sporting a substantial criminal record.
USA Today
- Mr. Blake was charged on July 6th of this year with third-degree felony sexual assault
- Misdemeanors for trespassing and disorderly conduct
- Both of these offenses were carrying a "penalty enhancer" because they were connected with domestic abuse.
says even more
:
The charges — which have not gone to trial — stem from a May 3 incident in Kenosha County. A woman Blake knew told police he came into her house about 6 a.m., sexually assaulted her and then took a debit card and car keys before fleeing in her vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. Contrary to many social media claims, the woman involved in this case was an adult.
A warrant for Blake's arrest was filed the day after the criminal complaint, online court records show.
Police radio traffic explains officers were dispatched for "family trouble," and a dispatcher named Blake as taking the caller's keys and refusing to give them back. A dispatcher used the police code 10-99 while sending officers, alerting them to Blake's warrant.
And yet this man, who resisted being Tased and was walking to his van without respecting the orders of the police, gets rewarded for his behavior
by having parts of his city go up in flames (doubtlessly properties of people who had no involvement in this at all), and in fact, the same riots resulting in the deaths of two rioters themselves after they attacked an armed 17 year old and tried to kill him.
President Trump did the right thing going to Kenosha, overriding the wishes of that city's own Democrat accomplice - er - mayor and in a townhall interview gave a very simple explanation for what he did, saying that while the attention by the media is focused on the (enabling) of the rioters, Mr. Trump's focus is on the greater majority of citizens of that city who want law and order.
President Donald Trump tours an area affected by riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on September 1, 2020.
It is extraordinary that it takes so much effort to define who the real criminals are in our politically correct, Marxist-infested news coverage.
But at least here, our readers will get the correct story.
Comment:
Biden poked his head out of his basement long enough to make a belated statement
condemning the violence. He did not, however express any sympathy for those suffering the loss of property and jobs, but only took aim at Trump:
Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign did not miss the opportunity to scorn Trump for his refusal "to even repudiate one of his supporters who is charged with murder," issuing a carefully worded statement late Monday.
The president himself took Biden to task for not condemning Antifa, the far-left militants behind the months-long unrest in Portland, who actually murdered a Trump supporter over the weekend there. While Republicans tend to see no difference between Black Lives Matter and Antifa, Democrats deny Antifa exists at all.
Kenosha's Democrat city officials weren't happy
with Trump's visit, although twitterati hoped the visit would force
mainstream media to show the extent of the damage
caused by the rioting.
The mayor of Kenosha and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said they believe Trump's visit comes at a bad time. Evers sent Trump a letter urging him not to come, saying the visit "will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."
Trump also refused to condemn the violence and unrest caused by the scuffles between his supporters and counterprotesters when questioned by a reporter, arguing that "paint is not bullets" and that it is "a defensive mechanism."
The president's comments come just hours after Biden accused Trump of "poisoning" the nation's values, while he condemned the violence at recent protests Monday and blamed Trump as the battle over who's to blame.
Trump's focus
was on what it would take to get Kenosha citizens back on their feet:
The president spoke with about six people next to a burned-out building that used to be B&L Office Furniture Inc. in Kenosha and told them he would help them rebuild their businesses.
Scott Carpenter, the co-owner of the office furniture store, thanked Trump for visiting.
"I just appreciate President Trump coming today; everybody here does," he said. "We're so thankful that we got the federal troops in to help because once they got here, things did calm down quite a bit."
John Rode, the owner of Rode's Camera Shop, carried an image of his business that had been reduced to rubble a week ago during the riots.
"We're going to work with you. We're going to help you. Okay?" Trump said. "We'll help you rebuild. It's a great area. It's a great state. This should never happen."
A crowd of Trump's supporters gathered in the city to greet the president in Kenosha as well as a group of protesters and Black Lives Matter supporters.
After the visit, Trump gathered with business owners and members of law enforcement to discuss the importance of safety in the streets of America's cities.
The president announced that his administration would commit $1 million to support Kenosha police, nearly $4 million to help rebuild small businesses, and $43 million for public safety resources in the state.
Trump also welcomed Pastor James and Sharon Ward of the INSIGHT Church to the roundtable discussion. Ward is the pastor for Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson. (Jacob Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., has said publicly that he does not have a pastor.)
Meanwhile there were calls to defund
NPR which proclaimed Rittenhouse guilty of murder, despite the clear video evidence of self-defence:
NPR scornfully dismissed video from the riots that appeared to show Rittenhouse had fired on protesters who were pursuing him, claiming it "only tell[s] a partial story" and had "split onlookers on party lines." The outlet also mischaracterized Rittenhouse's defenders, arguing he'd been painted as a "tragic figure" due to "Democrat failures to quell violence on their streets" instead of referring to the self-defense explanation proffered by Trump and Rittenhouse's lawyers.
The calls to #DefundNPR came hard and fast from the president's supporters, who denounced it as "a radical leftist organization funded with your tax dollars."
The network's defenders, however, pointed out that NPR wasn't as government-funded as its detractors seemed to think, with just a small fraction of its cash coming from governments and the taxpayer-funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
The CPB lost much of its taxpayer funding in the 1980s, and large corporations stepped in to pick up the slack, eager to ensure their coverage on trusted "public radio" would be favorable. Over the past three decades, private interests, such as currency-speculating liberal billionaire George Soros, have flooded the once-"public" NPR and its ilk with cash, even as the outlets continue to tell their audience they're supported by "viewers like you."
