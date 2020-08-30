© Allison Carter/Georgia Tech



cautions a new study published August 20 in the journal Global Change Biology.The warning comes from aResearchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology used data from the samples to determineincluding how long specific landscapes such as forests and grasslands existed — a factor known as— and how well they rebounded following perturbations such asAuthors Yue Wang, Benjamin Shipley, Daniel Lauer, Roseann Pineau and Jenny McGuire wrote:The research, supported by the National Science Foundation, is believed to beThe researchers studied 12 major plant biomes in North America over the past 20,000 years using pollen data from the Neotoma Paleoecology Database.McGuire, an assistant professor in Georgia Tech's School of Biological Sciences and School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences explained:The researchers found that landscapes today are experiencing resilience lower than any seen since the end of the Pleistocene megafauna extinctions.Wang, a postdoctoral researcher who led the study, said:By studying the mix of plants represented by pollen samples, the researchers found that— averaging 700 years versus about 360 years, though they also took much longer to re-establish after being perturbed — averaging 360 years versus 260 years. "These findings were somewhat surprising," said McGuire.The research also found that forests and grasslands transition quickly when temperatures are changing fast, and that they recover most rapidly if the ecosystem contains high plant biodiversity. Yet not all biomes recover; the study found thatthrough a process that can take up to three centuries.the study found.Landscape resilience, the ability of habitats to persist or quickly rebound in response to disturbances, have helped maintain terrestrial biodiversity during periods of climactic and environmental changes, the researchers noted.Contrary to prevailing ecological theory, the researchers found thatEcological theory suggests thatallowing a system to maintain stability even if a single or several species are lost. "But species richness does not necessarily reflect functional redundancy, and as a result may not be correlated with ecosystem stability," the researchers wrote.The Neotoma Paleoecology Database contains fossil pollen and spores that are ubiquitous in lake and mire sediments. Collected through core sampling, the samples represent a wide diversity of plant taxa and cover an extended period of time.don't bode well for the future of North American plant biomes, there are ways to address it, Wang said.