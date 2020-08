© Fort Hood / Twitter



If someone out there has any information, regardless of how trivial you may think it is, we are asking you to contact us immediately.

The US Army has asked the public for help finding a biological, chemical and nuclear specialist stationed at Fort Hood in Texas, the latest soldier to vanish after a spate of puzzling deaths and disappearances around the base.The 23-year-old sergeant, Elder Fernandes, was reported missing earlier this week, last seen by his staff sergeant on Monday at a residence near the Fort Hood army base in Killeen, Texas, according to a local ABC affiliate. The military has now called on the public for any information they might have about the soldier, issuing an alert on social media on Friday."We are very concerned about the welfare of this soldier and first and foremost we want to ensure he is OK," Christopher Grey, spokesperson for the Army's Criminal Investigation Command (CID), said in a statement.Just 11 days after Guillen's remains were discovered, Army Private Mejhor Morta was found "unresponsive" some 15 miles away from Fort Hood, dying of an unknown cause a short time later. After Guillen, he was the seventh soldier to die under mysterious circumstances near the base in 2020 alone, three from gunshot wounds. The skeletal remains of Private Gregory Morales, 24, were also discovered off-base in mid-June; foul play is suspected in his death, though little about the investigation has been made public.Fort Hood was again thrust into the spotlight earlier this month after two soldiers stationed there, and another at a base in San Antonio, were arrested and charged in a child prostitution sting , in which the three men believed they were meeting with girls aged 15 or 16 in a town adjacent to Killeen. A similar sting operation in 2017 led to child prostitution charges for 13 Fort Hood soldiers, all active duty.