plandemic documentary
This is the follow-up full-length documentary to the short film interview of Dr Judy Mikovits that went viral in May.

Watch and share this online while you can, but beware that it will almost certainly be throttled, black-listed and censored into 'non-existence'. Within hours of the film's launch, the creators' website has already been taken down. As explained in the film itself, the Internet is now almost totally theirs to control and manipulate.

Download hard copies and organize viewings with friends & families. Spread it via human-to-human contact, thus maintaining digital distancing from 'the Beast' and limiting the means for its agents to interfere with the message.