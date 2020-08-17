Although the number of UK cases is relatively low

WHAT IS THE FOUR-HOUR WAIT TIME AND HOW WILL THE CALL-FIRST MODEL WORK?



The NHS's four-hour A&E target is one set out in the NHS constitution which dictates 95 per cent of all emergency patients in England should be admitted to hospital or discharged within four hours of arriving.



Hospitals' performance against this measure has been tracked for more than a decade.



At a national level the NHS hasn't hit the 95 per cent target since July 2015, when it was 95.2 per cent.



Since then there has been a steady decline to October 2019's record low of 83.6 per cent.



That low meant that one out of every six people who went to A&E in that month waited there for more than four hours - more than 320,000 people.



Unable to meet the ambitious 95 per cent, the health service has been looking to switch to a system which doesn't measure waiting times against a set benchmark but simply tries to treat the more urgent cases faster and loosens the limit for less serious patients.



And during the Covid-19 pandemic, NHS chiefs have revealed they are trialling a phone-first model.