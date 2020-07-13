At least 73 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a farm in Herefordshire in the UK, according to local media.A S Green and Co, based in Mathon near Malvern, says 73 of its 200 employees have COVID-19 following an outbreak there."We contacted Public Health England(PHE), and we are working closely with them and Public Health at Herefordshire Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19," a spokesperson for the farm said."As a precautionary measure,including management team members and visitors connected with A S Green and can confirm all results to date outside of our site have been returned with negative results."