covid-19 virus image
At least 73 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a farm in Herefordshire in the UK, according to local media.

A S Green and Co, based in Mathon near Malvern, says 73 of its 200 employees have COVID-19 following an outbreak there.

Its workers, mainly responsible for picking and packing vegetables, are now asked to isolate in mobile homes on site.

"We contacted Public Health England(PHE), and we are working closely with them and Public Health at Herefordshire Council to prevent the spread of COVID-19," a spokesperson for the farm said.

"As a precautionary measure, we have arranged for testing of additional key workers including management team members and visitors connected with A S Green and can confirm all results to date outside of our site have been returned with negative results."