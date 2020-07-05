Society's Child
Third day of riots in Portland as protesters besiege federal courthouse
New York Post
Fri, 03 Jul 2020 17:54 UTC
Several hundred activists marched on Friday evening into the streets around the courthouse in downtown Portland, bearing makeshift shields and diverse materials they used to erect some barricades, police said.
In the early hours of Saturday, the situation became increasingly volatile, with Portland police declaring a riot at around 4am local time. Officers deployed tear gas and pushed the protesters away from the courthouse.
Earlier in the night, a group of protesters burned several small fires and shot fireworks in the air and at the courthouse building itself.
They also used powerful lasers and flashlights to blind CCTV cameras. US flags were burned at the site, as well as on the spot where the city's iconic elk statue used to stand before being damaged on a previous night of protests.
Police said protesters pelted them with projectiles and pointed lasers in officers' eyes. Several people have been arrested.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- Best of the Web: Trump: FAKE NEWS reports huge Covid numbers from increased testing but edits the real story - mortality rate is shrinking!
- Council of Sheikhs: Libya's tribal young men ready to fight if Turkey occupies oil fields, hold talks with Russia, Egypt
- International Court of Justice: Iran to sue US for sanctioning it during Covid-19 pandemic
- Flashback: 2009 Epstein case: Prosecutor said Trump was the only one who helped him
- Latest incident: Transformer explosion triggers a fire at Iran's Zargan power station
- Huge group of armed Black protesters march on Confederate monument in Georgia
- Third day of riots in Portland as protesters besiege federal courthouse
- Japan flooding kills at least 35 people - 200,000 told to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in an hour
- Michigan state passes controversial bill to microchip humans voluntarily 'to protect their privacy'
- UN appeals for global ceasefire
- This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower
- Several casinos ban indoor smoking citing COVID-19 concerns
- Lock-step mainstream media is portraying Russia as evil to trigger fear, but no, they are NOT rehabilitating Stalin
- Donald Trump responds to calls to tear down monuments with creation of 'National Garden' of statues
- Palestine: Abbas adviser warns of third intifada if Israel goes ahead with annexation
- Since May 15, lightning strikes have killed 315 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India
- Over 100 killed in monsoon landslide at jade mine in Myanmar - death toll reaches 172 (UPDATE)
- Rare Sowerby's beaked whale dies after becoming stranded in Wicklow Harbor, Ireland
- Is America heading for civil war? Of course it is...
- Best of the Web: Trump: FAKE NEWS reports huge Covid numbers from increased testing but edits the real story - mortality rate is shrinking!
- Council of Sheikhs: Libya's tribal young men ready to fight if Turkey occupies oil fields, hold talks with Russia, Egypt
- International Court of Justice: Iran to sue US for sanctioning it during Covid-19 pandemic
- Flashback: 2009 Epstein case: Prosecutor said Trump was the only one who helped him
- UN appeals for global ceasefire
- Lock-step mainstream media is portraying Russia as evil to trigger fear, but no, they are NOT rehabilitating Stalin
- Palestine: Abbas adviser warns of third intifada if Israel goes ahead with annexation
- Is America heading for civil war? Of course it is...
- Hillary Clinton says she would beat Trump if she were on 2020 ballot
- Best of the Web: Revealed: Hundreds of Saudi and Gulf military personnel trained in Britain as war on Yemen continues
- Britain's anti-Russia plotter-in-chief Sir Mark Sedwell sacked, next up at the House of Lords
- Putin mocks U.S. embassy ideologues for flying rainbow flag on American Independence Day
- Best of the Web: Britain's Leicester lockdown is an unjustifiable travesty, based on shoddy figures and a bungled report
- Fascist California Gov. Newsom orders ban on singing at religious ceremonies
- North Korea says no need for talks with US as they're nothing more than 'shallow trick' to make Trump look good
- SOTT Focus: Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
- Annexation: The greatest truth teller on Israel and Palestine
- Memo, commissioned by WH, attempts to raise doubts about Russian bounties reports
- Learn from the past: History offers clues into Israel's West Bank annexation
- High Court ignores justice as it upholds Bank of England's 'Venezuelan theft' decision
- Latest incident: Transformer explosion triggers a fire at Iran's Zargan power station
- Huge group of armed Black protesters march on Confederate monument in Georgia
- Third day of riots in Portland as protesters besiege federal courthouse
- Michigan state passes controversial bill to microchip humans voluntarily 'to protect their privacy'
- Several casinos ban indoor smoking citing COVID-19 concerns
- Donald Trump responds to calls to tear down monuments with creation of 'National Garden' of statues
- Best-selling children's author Gillian Philip is sacked after adding hashtag 'I stand with JK Rowling' to her Twitter handle
- Best of the Web: Lockdown lunacy 2.0: Second wave? Not even close
- Wacky Hollywood: Tim Robbins blasts ICE as 'SS' in charge of 'ethnic cleansing'
- 'I am running for president of the United States': Kanye West says he's joining presidential race, wins backing from Elon Musk
- 'F**ktheFourth' trending on Twitter as liberals & conservatives lock horns over Independence Day celebrations
- Wokeness: The return of Medieval madness
- Climate journalists' treatment of Mike Shellenberger proves they've ditched reporting and become the climate-blasphemy police
- It's vandalism, plain and simple! Thugs are desecrating elk and mermaid statues under cover of 'anti-racism'
- Judge orders 'destruction' of Guiffre's evidence against Jeffrey Epstein
- CNN's hypocritical u-turn on Mt. Rushmore in its coverage of Obama & Trump: Pivots from 'majestic' to 'monument for 2 slave owners'
- US militia leader warns looming civil war spells the end of America by 2021
- Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly to cooperate, Epstein pal says Prince Andrew is 'concerned'
- Woman claims Ghislaine Maxwell raped her '20-30 times'; willing to testify: 'She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein'
- 1,500% surge in child abuse probably under-counted: The brutal, hidden cost of lockdown that should alarm the world
- Climate change and the rise of the Roman Empire
- Ancient Aboriginal underwater archaeological site discovered off Western Australia coast
- The Era of Chatham House and the British roots of NATO
- The Kosovo Indictment: Proof of Bill Clinton's Serbian war atrocities
- Ancient Maya reservoirs were polluted with toxins
- Non-tobacco plant identified in ancient pipe for first time
- How US-Qatar regime change deception produced 'Caesar' sanctions and Syria's famine
- Margaret Sanger statues honor a racist and eugenicist; but as with Darwin, let her stay
- Prehistorical petroglyph discovered in central Iran
- Ancient Canaanite scepter may be first proof of life-sized 'divine statues'
- Oldest and largest Viking settlement possibly unearthed in Iceland
- Africa's Lost Kingdoms
- Huge volcanic eruption in Alaska linked to rise of Roman Empire in new study
- The Father of Capitalism and the Abolition of Slavery
- Huge 4,500-year-old stone circle discovered near Stonehenge
- Russia vis a vis Europe: Two different histories
- The world's first astronomical site was built in Africa and is older than Stonehenge
- Affluent Galilean Christian town destroyed in 7th century unearthed by archeologists
- Best of the Web: The Enemy Within: A Story of the Purge of American Intelligence
- Temple of Nemesis found under remains of ancient Mytilini theatre
- This NASA mission may cause an artificial meteor shower
- New spot discovered on Jupiter
- Coronavirus 2.0 more contagious, but no more lethal: Why that's very good news
- Extragalactic neutral hydrogen emission detected for the first time
- Mind-reading algorithm uses EEG data image reconstruction based on what we perceive
- How to stop artificial intelligence being so racist and sexist
- CRISPR gene editing in human embryos wreaks chromosomal mayhem
- Better method to find the age of dogs in 'human years'
- The western white-throated sparrow song that swept North America
- Light flows like a river when shone through a soap bubble
- Mistakes ID critics make: Protein rarity
- New evidence of a giant 'lava lamp' beneath the ancient Pacific
- Star's mysterious disappearance hints at new type of stellar death
- Two asteroids to race past Earth as NASA pens deal with Space Force to bolster planetary defenses
- Life's bias for right-handed DNA maybe explained by cosmic rays
- Leading Russian scientist says genetics & blood type can determine risk of death from Covid-19 infection
- The rapid brightening of comet NEOWISE, plus noctilucent clouds in 3D
- Complex linguistic feature not unique to humans says new study
- Scientists name new spider species after actor Joaquin Phoenix, markings resemble 'Joker' character
- Physicists just quantum teleported information between particles of matter
- Japan flooding kills at least 35 people - 200,000 told to evacuate - 4 inches of rain in an hour
- Since May 15, lightning strikes have killed 315 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India
- Over 100 killed in monsoon landslide at jade mine in Myanmar - death toll reaches 172 (UPDATE)
- Rare Sowerby's beaked whale dies after becoming stranded in Wicklow Harbor, Ireland
- Six people killed and one missing after landslide during heavy rainfall in Bajhang, Nepal
- Lightning strikes kill at least 43 people in a day in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India
- Big July snowstorm at ski resort in southern Norway - at least 14 inches dumped
- Lightning strikes kill 8 more in Bihar, India - death toll reaches over 100 in a week for the state
- Two earthquakes shake East Hawaii
- Heavy rain floods southern Japan, leaving many presumed dead, several missing
- Severe floods in China leave over 106 dead or missing - 15 million affected
- Flash flooding strikes Mississippi, Tennessee as state of emergency declared - 10 inches of rain in a short time
- Snowy start to July in Banff National Park, Canada
- Annual U.S. honey bee survey shows Summer 2019 marked highest colony losses ever recorded
- Fin whale found washed up on Baja California beach in Mexico
- 2,170 lightning strikes within 3 hours near West Little Rock, Arkansas - thousands without power
- Lightning strikes kill 4, injures 10 others in Bara, Nepal
- Lightning strikes kill at least 8 in Rangpur region of Bangladesh
- US tornado alley goes quiet, Canada's season had roaring start
- Circumhorizontal arc, sun halo seen over Swiss Alps
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Reports of 'explosion' like noise heard across Waterford, Ireland
- NASA warns of another FIVE asteroids headed our way, after MISSING one that passed closer than the moon
- Spectacular meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- Two meteor fireballs back to back over California
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Big Pharma has been busy distorting science during the pandemic
- WHO halts hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in COVID trials after failure to reduce death
- Rare case of brain eating amoeba confirmed in Florida
- Déjà vu: GSK recycles its problematic adjuvant into COVID-19 vaccines
- Modelers were 'astronomically wrong' in COVID-19 predictions, says epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis—and the world is paying the price
- Best of the Web: "No one has died from the coronavirus": Important revelations shared by Dr Stoian Alexov, President of the Bulgarian Pathology Association
- Bubonic Plague? Mongolia quarantines border region with Russia
- Best of the Web: Vindicated: Trump-touted COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine works, according to new study
- Court condemns French state to pay tens of thousands in birth defects cases
- Video of brain clearing out dead neurons captured for first time
- Left-handedness develops before birth
- New swine flu has potential to become pandemic - Chinese researchers
- Declining eyesight improved by looking at deep red light
- The test set: Another brick in the covid-19 disinformation game plan
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Bill Gates, COVID-19 and More With Special Guest James Corbett from The Corbett Report
- Monsanto to pay $95M over PCB pollution in Washington State
- Scientific Review: Multiple studies show masks & respirators DON'T prevent respiratory influenza-like illnesses
- IV Magnesium chloride could reduce severity of Corona infections
- Coronavirus makes infected cells sprout 'sinister' tentacles to quickly travel inside the body
- Best of the Web: COVID19 PCR tests are scientifically meaningless
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Rest easy: FBI hires top-Rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
- The very talented Greta Thunberg
- Cracker Jack changes name to more politically correct Caucasian Jack
- Biden mans up: 'Republicans may have standards, but we have double standards!'
- Trump establishes manlier CHAD camp next to CHAZ camp
- Democrats clarify that black lives will only matter until November
- Protesters pull down Biden after mistaking him for old racist statue
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
Recent Comments
So if Trump is "the good guy" why doesn't he fire Fauci and Birx and offer a job to Stanford's John Ioannidis or someone elsr capable of simple...
I noticed there were complaints at the bottom of the video, reprimanding people for referring to Summer Taylor as a woman and not respecting...
"named Didymoon, which measures about 535 feet across and orbits the larger asteroid. " Wrong. They orbit each other. It's just more easy to see...
There's a lot of scary ugly folks in those pics. Also, one playing sniper, even unknowing flunkie, could take out a lot of people, get away, and...
If they force us to do mail-in ballots due to a second wave of the corona hoax (and you know it's coming), you better believe that she would win....
Comment: Andy Ngo has been on the scene: