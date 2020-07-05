© TWITTER/ @GRAVEMORGAN/via REUTERS



Portland police used tear gas against protesters who had erected barricades and shot fireworks at the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the city. Friday was the third riot in Portland this week.Several hundred activists marched on Friday evening into the streets around the courthouse in downtown Portland,, police said.In the early hours of Saturday, the situation became increasingly volatile, with Portland police declaring a riot at around 4am local time. Officers deployed tear gas and pushed the protesters away from the courthouse.Earlier in the night, a group of protesters burned several small fires and shot fireworks in the air and at the courthouse building itself.Several people have been arrested.