The heaviest of Big Ag's heavy hitters told a federal court it should not try to stop GMO cotton and soybean farmers from using illegal dicamba weed killers through the end of July, despite the court's order earlier this month for an immediate ban.They also asked the court not to hold the EPA in contempt as has been requested by the groups that won the June 3 court order issuing the ban."America's soybean and cotton growers would risk severe financial harm if prevented from using Dicamba Products this growing season," states the brief filed by the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, National Cotton Council of America, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Corn Growers Association, and National Sorghum Producers.The court ordered an immediate ban on use of each of the companies' products, finding that the EPAthose products pose to farmers growing crops other than genetically engineered cotton and soy.The Center for Food Safety (CFS) and other groups that originally took the EPA to court over the matter went back to court last week, demanding that the 9th Circuit hold the EPA in contempt . The court is now considering that motion.The farm lobby groups said in their brief that 64 million acres were planted with the dicamba-tolerant seeds this season. They said if those farmers cannot spray over their fields with the dicamba products they will be "largely defenseless against weeds resistant to other herbicides, causing potentially significant financial consequences from yield losses."When Monsanto, BASF and DuPont/Corteva rolled out their dicamba herbicides a few years ago they claimed the products would not volatize and drift into neighboring fields as older versions of dicamba weed killing products were known to do."The EPA's mission is to protect human health and the environment..." said National Family Farm Coalition board president Jim Goodman. "Their contempt for this mission could not be more clearly expressed than their flagrant disregard of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling to stop over-the-top applications of dicamba immediately to prevent millions of acres of farmers' crops from being destroyed."In February, a Missouri jury ordered Bayer and BASF to pay a peach farmer $15 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages for dicamba damage to the farmer's orchards.