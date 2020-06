© Getty Images

The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington's continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.Since Huawei was placed on the U.S. entity list -- a trade blacklist-- in May 2019, American companies have been required to obtain a special license from the Commerce Department to have any business dealings with Huawei and its affiliates. This rule change allows companies to disclose U.S. technologies to the Chinese telecom giant without a license if it is for the purpose of 5G standards development.Huawei has emerged as a global leader in setting 5G standards in recent years.In a study by German patent statistics company IPlytics, Huawei ranked first in the world in contribution to 5G standards development, with 3,147 related patents filed as of January 2020, followed by Samsung , ZTE and LG Electronics A similar study was conducted by Boston-based advisory firm Strategy Analytics, in which it analyzed over 600 member companies in 3GPP, an international telecommunications standard development organization, and found Huawei leads in 5G standard-setting contributions.The Huawei ban put in place last May has effectively suspended technological cooperation between American companies and the Chinese handset giant, a state of affairs that many government officials and tech industry players have warned will hamper the U.S.'s ability to participate in the global 5G standards-setting process.The Huawei ban amendment announced on Monday is aimed at addressing that disadvantages."The United States will not cede leadership in global innovation. This action recognizes the importance of harnessing American ingenuity to advance and protect our economic and national security," U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the Monday announcement."The Department is committed to protecting U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by encouraging U.S. industry to fully engage and advocate for U.S. technologies to become international standards," he added.A Huawei spokesperson said in a statement that the company "would like to continue holding sincere discussions in relation to standards for new technologies with our counterparts, including those in the U.S., contributing to the technological advancement of society at large," after the American rule change was announced.Meng was detained in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States, where she is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei's business in Iran.