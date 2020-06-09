Gates and DARPA
Jonathan Latham of Independent Science News joins us to discuss his 2017 article, "Gates Foundation Hired PR Firm to Manipulate UN Over Gene Drives." We talk about gene drives, the dangers inherent in this technology, how the UN is involved, and why the Gates Foundation and DARPA are so interested in introducing genetic modifications into various species.


SHOW NOTES:

Independent Science News

Jonathan Latham on The Corbett Report

Gates Foundation Hired PR Firm to Manipulate UN Over Gene Drives

Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Are Breeding in Brazil, Despite Biotech Firm's Assurances to the Contrary

Gene Drive Files

The Case Is Building That COVID-19 Had a Lab Origin

The Weaponization of Science