Little Lies / Big Lies
I had never heard of Shiva when he approached me on the street following a January 6th, 2020 Trenton rally. We had a friendly chat and took a photo. Afterwards, he tweeted that I had refused to shake his hand. A half-dozen photos of us shaking hands soon surfaced, proving his statements false. It was only then that I learned he was running as a fringe candidate for U.S. Senate against my nephew, Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy. It is axiomatic that a man who lies about small things, will also lie about the large. I made a note to fact check Shiva's assertions. I advise others to take similar precautions.
Attacking Our Leaders
Del Bigtree, Mark Blaxill, Polly Tommey and Dr. Rashid Buttar are battle proven veterans deeply scarred by incalculable personal sacrifices suffered on the front-line trenches during decades of hand to hand combat against Pharma, corrupt regulators and the medical cartel. They have published, litigated, campaigned, debated, testified, strategized, organized, informed, and defended. I am proud to have served with each of them in dozens of state capitals, speaking at rallies, testifying before state legislatures, and meeting with public officials. They have emptied their personal bank accounts and, at times, ruined their health in service to our cause. They have each played indispensable roles in building the institutions that have helped us coalesce into the coherent and powerful movement that now threatens the Pharmaceutical paradigm. They have given us every reason to trust them and no reason for doubt. Shiva's claim that these individuals are "controlled opposition" are patently absurd.
Undermining State Health Freedom Advocates
When Shiva calls Movement leaders "controlled opposition," is he speaking of himself?
So why, beside malignant narcissism, would a newcomer to our Movement seek to undermine our most effective and influential leaders and divide our forces? I don't like to speculate about people's motives, but it is a common motif among a certain species of scoundrel to project their own villainy in their slandering of others. Do Shiva's accusations that all of us are "controlled opposition" reveal his own motivations?
Some hints to that answer may lie among the things Shiva doesn't tell us.
Shiva, the Vaccine Maker
Shiva never mentions the fact that he is a vaccine maker. Shiva owns a pharmaceutical company, Cytosolve, that partners with vaccine and drugmakers to accelerate FDA approvals for vaccines and other pharmaceutical drugs. His principal business partner is Pfizer, the world's #4 vaccine maker. Are Shiva's attacks on our Movement calculated pandering, to court affection from Pfizer and the HHS regulators--upon whose favor his financial success relies--and to win their blessings by discrediting a Movement that questions vaccine products?
Shiva made his money from the Clintons
Shiva claims to have invented Email (Smithsonian says Shiva's claim is untrue and a Federal court has agreed). In fact, Shiva made his fortune running Email operations for President Bill and Hillary Clinton during the White House years. (It is ironic, therefore, that he accuses others of consorting with the Clintons). The Clinton contract propelled his company, EchoMail, to a $200 million valuation.
Shiva, Partner to Microsoft
Shiva's Echomail partner was Bill Gates' Microsoft. Even today, Shiva lists Microsoft as his partner on his EchoMail homepage. Gates, the world's most prominent and vocal advocate for universal mandatory vaccination is also a proponent for tagging human beings with injected technologies for tracking vaccine records. Both Microsoft and Gates are leading industry efforts to develop a subdermal biometric chip system. Shiva's success at dividing our movement and undermining and discrediting our leadership might ingratiate him with these business partners.
Shiva and Bill Gates
Shiva and 5G
Both Gates and Microsoft hold leading stakes in the burgeoning wireless infrastructure expansion. Gates' subdermal chip systems will be capable of meshing with Gates' extensive new 5G antennae and satellite deployments, to harvest, not only our vaccination and medical data, but also lucrative information about our movements, our purchases, and our desires, at the granular level. Shiva lists his other business partners as the principle Big Data Titans, Dell, Oracle and IBM which all stand to make a killing on the current 5G expansion. Is this why Shiva refuses to condemn 5G?
How Does Shiva Escape Censorship?
Shiva is the only leader in our Movement who doesn't suffer the Social Media censorship that bedevils the rest of us. His capacity to boost his audience, his immunity from shadow-banning and from eviction from his platforms has allowed him to exponentially expand his base, as the rest of us struggle past the censors to reach our audiences, one follower at a time. Why are Facebook, Google, and Instagram showering love on Shiva while they strangle the rest of us? Why does Silicon Valley boost Shiva and smother us?
Shilling for Silicon Valley Big Data Billionaires
Shiva has previous experience shilling for Big Data/Telecom. In 2010, Shiva served as front man to PayPal's Silicon Valley titan, Peter Thiel. Thiel was campaigning to destroy Gawker in revenge for its unflattering article about himself. Thiel funded Shiva to file a defamation law suit against Gawker for reporting that Shiva lied about inventing Email. Shiva, of course, lost the law suit, but the ruinous costs of the litigation helped bankrupt Gawker, which was always Thiel's purpose. Shiva may have discovered, from that transaction, the economic opportunities in shilling for Silicon Valley's Big Data Barrons.
Silicon Valley is deeply entrenched with the CIA and the Pentagon in cyber-warfare efforts and in developing AI surveillance systems that can compete with the Chinese. The Silicon Valley/CIA partnership has its own secretive Federal agency, the National Security Commission, chaired by ex Google CEO, Eric Schmidt. Their strategy is to roll out 5G as a comprehensive security and surveillance superstructure that will serve as a platform for new surveillance technologies. This sinister cabal undoubtedly see the evolving Health Freedom coalition between anti 5G and anti Pharma activists as an obstacle to their ambitions.
Why Does Shiva Want to Push Democrats Out of the Health Freedom Movement?
Our bipartisan approach is effective, and frightening to Pharma. Is this why Shiva is trying so hard to excite political hatred among our followers, and to polarize us along party lines?
Can Shiva Pass his Own Ideological Test?
Shiva's insistence on ideological purity is ironic at best and duplicitous and deceptive at worst, given his own ambiguous political theologies. To win the top spot on the G.O.P.'s U.S. Senate ballot, Shiva persuaded Massachusetts Republicans that he was a staunch, dyed-in-the-wool Right-wing Trump supporter. Elsewhere, however, he brags of being a committed socialist and communist sympathizer. His wavering affiliations beg the question: Who is Shiva, and does he stand for anything beyond personal opportunism?
Psy-Ops Tactics
Shiva does not litigate, publish or fund scientific research, build institutions, treat patients, or collaborate with other leaders. He has demonstrated no inclination to work with the rest of us to build a Movement, powerful enough to confront the Big Pharma and the Big Data/Telecom tyrants. He behaves, in every instance, like a man determined to tear down all that others have built up. People who still believe in Shiva might demand to know why he chooses to spare FDA, Pfizer, Microsoft, and 5G his barbs, and to direct his poison instead at our proven leaders. Shiva seems intent on distracting Del, Mark, Rashid, Polly, Taylor, Candice and others from their important work. His sinister, treacherous and destructive rear guard action, fomenting and feeding schism, division, discord, and confusion that harms our Movement, plays directly into the hands of Big Pharma.
Shiva's followers are entitled to an explanation.
