Little Lies / Big Lies

Attacking Our Leaders

Undermining State Health Freedom Advocates

When Shiva calls Movement leaders "controlled opposition," is he speaking of himself?

Shiva, the Vaccine Maker

Shiva made his money from the Clintons

Shiva, Partner to Microsoft

Shiva and Bill Gates

Shiva and 5G

How Does Shiva Escape Censorship?

Shilling for Silicon Valley Big Data Billionaires

Why Does Shiva Want to Push Democrats Out of the Health Freedom Movement?

Can Shiva Pass his Own Ideological Test?

Psy-Ops Tactics

plays directly into the hands of Big Pharma.

For many months I have remained silent in the face of defamatory and dishonest attacks against me by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai. My approach was to ignore the sniping to preserve the unity of the Health Freedom Movement.Because he now has some of our outstanding spokesmen in his gun-sites, and because his poisonous volleys have begun to damage the solidarity that is critical to our success, I reluctantly make this response.I had never heard of Shiva when he approached me on the street following a January 6th, 2020 Trenton rally. We had a friendly chat and took a photo.A half-dozen photos of us shaking hands soon surfaced,It was only then that I learned he was running as a fringe candidate for U.S. Senate against my nephew, Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy. It is axiomatic that a man who lies about small things, will also lie about the large. I made a note to fact check Shiva's assertions. I advise others to take similar precautions.Del Bigtree, Mark Blaxill, Polly Tommey and Dr. Rashid Buttar are battle proven veterans deeply scarred by incalculable personal sacrifices suffered on the front-line trenches during decades of hand to hand combat against Pharma, corrupt regulators and the medical cartel. They have published, litigated, campaigned, debated, testified, strategized, organized, informed, and defended. I am proud to have served with each of them in dozens of state capitals, speaking at rallies, testifying before state legislatures, and meeting with public officials. They have emptied their personal bank accounts and, at times, ruined their health in service to our cause. They have each played indispensable roles in building the institutions that have helped us coalesce into the coherent and powerful movement that now threatens the Pharmaceutical paradigm.Shiva has viciously attacked the brilliant Health Choice Massachusetts (HCM) organizer, Candice Edwards. Edwards and her HCM co-founder, Allison Chapman lead the battle to derail the repeal of vaccine exemptions in Boston.Instead of preaching science, Shiva spends money from his Health Freedom donor base digging up dirt on other activists. Shiva employs a full-time "Negative Research" investigator, Jennifer Bennett, to excavate and invent defamatory gossip about Health Freedom Groups and their leaders in Massachusetts and nationally. In his war against our Movement,So why, beside malignant narcissism, would a newcomer to our Movement seek to undermine our most effective and influential leaders and divide our forces? I don't like to speculate about people's motives, but it is a common motif among a certain species of scoundrel to project their own villainy in their slandering of others. Do Shiva's accusations that all of us are "controlled opposition" reveal his own motivations?Some hints to that answer may lie among the things Shiva doesn't tell us.Are Shiva's attacks on our Movement calculated pandering, to court affection from Pfizer and the HHS regulators--upon whose favor his financial success relies--and to win their blessings by discrediting a Movement that questions vaccine products?Shiva claims to have invented EmailIn fact,(It is ironic, therefore, that he accuses others of consorting with the Clintons). The Clinton contract propelled his company, EchoMail , to a $200 million valuation Shiva's Echomail partner was Bill Gates' Microsoft. Even today, Shiva lists Microsoft as his partner on his EchoMail homepage. Gates, the world's most prominent and vocal advocate for universal mandatory vaccination is also a proponent for tagging human beings with injected technologies for tracking vaccine records. Both Microsoft and Gates are leading industry efforts to develop a subdermal biometric chip system.This makes no sense. Hillary's views on mandatory vaccines are abhorrent, but unlike Gates whose ownership of the WHO and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance allows him to dictate global vaccine policy, Hillary is an out-of-work politician with no political power. The Clinton Foundation is virtually defunct and bootless as an arbiter of public health policy.Both Gates and Microsoft hold leading stakes in the burgeoning wireless infrastructure expansion. Gates' subdermal chip systems will be capable of meshing with Gates' extensive new 5G antennae and satellite deployments, to harvest, not only our vaccination and medical data, but also lucrative information about our movements, our purchases, and our desires, at the granular level.Shiva is the only leader in our Movement who doesn't suffer the Social Media censorship that bedevils the rest of us. His capacity to boost his audience, his immunity from shadow-banning and from eviction from his platforms has allowed him to exponentially expand his base, as the rest of us struggle past the censors to reach our audiences, one follower at a time.Shiva has previous experience shilling for Big Data/Telecom. In 2010, Shiva served as front man to PayPal's Silicon Valley titan, Peter Thiel. Thiel was campaigning to destroy Gawker in revenge for its unflattering article about himself.Shiva may have discovered, from that transaction, the economic opportunities in shilling for Silicon Valley's Big Data Barrons.Silicon Valley is deeply entrenched with the CIA and the Pentagon in cyber-warfare efforts and in developing AI surveillance systems that can compete with the Chinese. The Silicon Valley/CIA partnership has its own secretive Federal agency, the National Security Commission, chaired by ex Google CEO, Eric Schmidt. Their strategy is to roll out 5G as a comprehensive security and surveillance superstructure that will serve as a platform for new surveillance technologies. This sinister cabal undoubtedly see the evolving Health Freedom coalition between anti 5G and anti Pharma activists as an obstacle to their ambitions.Shiva's insistence that Democrats disown their party, before being welcomed into the Health Freedom Movement, and his attacks on anyone who ever voted for Hillary or any other prominent Democrat, seemI, myself, am a lifelong Democrat, but I understand that this issue must transcend party affiliations. All of our best leaders comprehend that there is no such thing as a Republican child or a Democratic child. I have worked effectively and aggressively across the nation, with Republicans — including President Trump. Trump, who himself donated $1,000,000 to the Clinton Foundation in 2009, did not hold my previous support for Hillary against me. He welcomed the opportunity to burnish the project's bipartisan bona fides.Shiva's insistence on ideological purity is ironic at best and duplicitous and deceptive at worst, given his own ambiguous political theologies. To win the top spot on the G.O.P.'s U.S. Senate ballot, Shiva persuaded Massachusetts Republicans that he was a staunch, dyed-in-the-wool Right-wing Trump supporter. Elsewhere, however, he brags of being a committed socialist and communist sympathizer. His wavering affiliations beg the question:Shiva's followers are entitled to an explanation.©28 April, 2020 Children's Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children's Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children's Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children's Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.