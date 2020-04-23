Juliana Barembuem

Argentinian-Italian, Juliana moved to France at the age of 18, where she obtained a Masters Degree in Linguistics. Passionate about languages, she speaks fluent Spanish, English and French, and communicates well in Russian, Mandarin and (basic) Danish. Before joining the SOTT team in 2006, she used to work as a language teacher. She also followed a specialization in Phonetics, and in Conference Interpretation and Translation.

She is also co-owner and manager of Les Editions Pilule Rouge, and works as coordinator of the Quantum Future Group translation team.

As you can guess, her favorite activities are language related and she loves working on the multilingual SOTT projects. Her Youtube channel: Language with Chu.

When she is not busy working on those activities, she likes to practice sewing and singing.