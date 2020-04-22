O:H header
The consequences of the coronavirus lockdown are dire from whatever perspective you look. The entire world economy has been all but shut down for the past few months, leaving people in dire straights on every level. The implications are huge, with some citing comparisons to the Great Depression.

On this episode of Objective:Health, we're joined by Mike the Bear who has been researching and working in financial markets for 20 years. His insights on the market, supply chains and cryptocurrencies put him in a unique position to comment on the current state of things and possible implications for the future.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Mike gives us some good advice on what we can do to help protect ourselves in the current climate, giving practical tips for everyone, even if you're not a market genius.

Join us for a scintillating discussion about what you can do to stay secure in insecure times.


And check us out on Brighteon!


Running Time: 01:05:17

Download: MP3 — 59.5 MB